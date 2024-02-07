Close
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Antisemitic Pramila Jayapal rewarded with Soros cash after Israel attacks

Feb 6, 2024, 5:55 PM

Pramila Jayapal Soros...

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) talks to reporters after attending a classified, closed-door briefing about Hamas' attack on Israel in the Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium on October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Antisemitic Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was rewarded with $10,000 from George Soros and his son Alex. The donations came in after she was rebuked for her antisemitic criticisms against Israel and just before her defense of Hamas.

Build Our Movement, a Seattle-based PAC affiliated with Jayapal, received $5,000 donations from both the father and son extremists. Both donations were sent on December 1, 2023, according to FEC records first reported by the Washington Examiner. The elder Soros is notoriously anti-Israel, donating to causes seeking to destroy the Jewish state.

Two days after the donation, Jayapal made ghoulish comments on CNN in defense of Hamas, as if the Soros dollars emboldened her to espouse even more vicious criticisms of Israel. The comments shocked host Dana Bash.

“I think that it [sexual violence] happens in war situations,” Jayapal said to dismiss rape as a normal part of war. “Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools. However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians. 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes, three-quarters of whom are women and children.”

As of Jan. 1, the Jayapal-aligned PAC reported $161,530.60 cash on hand to help elect equally fringe progressive candidates to office.

More from Jason Rantz: Washington will permanently install freeway speed cameras

Well documented hate

Jayapal’s defense of Hamas was not shocking to those who follow her political career. She’s trafficked in antisemitism for years. Months earlier, Jayapal leveled an antisemitic smear against Israel at Netroots Nation, a far-left conference.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state,” Jayapal said with a smile.

Rather than call Hamas’ attack on Israel an act of terrorism, she downplayed the violence in an email to constituents. She called it an “ongoing situation in the Middle East.” Jayapal only criticizes Hamas after facing criticism for reserving her attacks for Jews.

The radical Democrat routinely partners with the pro-Hamas caucus of the Progressive Democrats, like U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Jayapal was one of only a handful of radicals refusing to condemn the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement. It exclusively blames Jews for all conflicts in the Middle East and has financial ties to Hamas.

More from Jason Rantz: Washington Dems diverted $460M to illegal immigrants into 2023

Aligning with Soros

Jayapal’s anti-Israel sentiment align with Soros, who has been accused of pumping over $15 million into nongovernmental organizations that allegedly support Hamas. The New York Post reports he’s been funneling the money since 2016.

Soros-backed group Open Society Foundation donated nearly $14 million to the Tides Center. The Post noted that Tides supports activists at nonprofits “who reportedly justify the obliteration of the Jewish state.” For example, they donate to Adalah Justice Project. On Oct. 7, the group posted an Instagram photo showing a bulldozer tearing down Israel’s border fence. It included the caption: “Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison … no cage goes unchallenged.”

With campaign and PAC funds coming in, there’s little doubt that Jayapal will change her antisemitic tune. Indeed, she follows the same script over and over again: Level antisemitic criticism, receive blowback, walk back the comments and then repeat process while cashing donation checks.

