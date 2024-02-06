Close
CRIME BLOTTER

SPD: Alleged drug-trafficking brothers arrested with 30 pounds of meth

Feb 6, 2024, 12:46 PM

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Seattle Police (SPD) seized more than 30 pounds of meth in an arrest of two suspected drug traffickers during a narcotics operation Thursday in South Seattle, according to SPD.

The investigation into the drug traffickers, who allegedly are brothers, took several months with SPD working alongside federal law enforcement partners. According to SPD Officer Shawn Weismiller, the brothers’ drug ring was focused on downtown and North Seattle.

“This drug trafficking organization operated along a large swath of the greater King County, South Snohomish County and North Pierce County regions,” Wesmiller wrote in a prepared statement. “For several months, narcotics detectives with the SPD have been coordinating a multi-agency investigation into a large drug trafficking organization.”

After officers were granted a search warrant, the large quantity of meth — SPD estimated the street value is $120,000 — was found in the suspect’s vehicle. An additional 408 grams of alleged heroin and $5,500 in cash were found in the brothers’ residence.

The suspects were booked into King County Jail.

