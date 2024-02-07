South Sound on-demand ride service is now easier to use

An on-demand micro transit service called Runner is now available as part of Pierce Transit’s all-in-one app.

“You can also use a phone call if you don’t have a smartphone.” Pierce Transit spokesperson Penny Grellier said to KIRO Newsradio. “And if you are within the described zones for that service (Runner), you can have one come to pick you up wherever you are in that zone. They can connect you to your destination.”

The zones are Puyallup, Spanaway, Tideflats, and Ruston – which operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

Grellier said riders can connect to a bus stop on one of it’s routed services.

“Runner provides the first and last mile connection to our regular bus service, as well as some supplemental transportation in areas that don’t have a bus service,” Grellier said.

Pierce Transit Runner has its own app that’s powered by Via, who is partnered on the project for the service, Grellier said. The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users interested in more information can head here to get answers to their questions.

“But we also work with Transit app, which is a trip planning application that’s used all over the world,” Grellier added. “And we happen to use it for Pierce Transit.”

Riders can go to the app, see all of the active bus routes in the area in real time and can plan a around trip.

“So now when a rider goes into the Transit app, they’ll see all of the bus routes that are around them, but they’ll also see the opportunity to ask for a Runner ride as well,” Grellier explained. “It’s kind of all wrapped into one on the transit app platform.”

By having Runner integrated into the Transit app, they will see a whole menu of choices available through Pierce Transit.

“So if they live, maybe, you know, a mile away from a bus stop. It’s a little far to consider walking or biking to,” Grellier said, “And for some folks with mobility issues, for example, it’s too far to consider using the bus. But now, if you see that you have Runner in the area, you can make a connected trip to get you from your house to that bus stop.”

The Transit app also is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Users can also get more information by visiting www.transitapp.com.

