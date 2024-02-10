High school students, having defended Hamas, have now turned their activism toward tackling period poverty fighting to support “menstruators in need” in Gaza and Seattle. It’s part of a menstrual equity movement.

The Issaquah High School Associated Student Body is collecting feminine hygiene products for those in need. Believing “feminine hygiene is a human right,” these students aim to help the “500 million women worldwide (who) face period poverty.” The goal is to get the products to women in Gaza.

What is period poverty? It’s a term used to describe women who cannot afford feminine hygiene products.

The school’s feminism club, in-between critiquing “white/bourgeois feminism,” boosted the drive for feminine hygiene products by asking the community to support “menstruators,” because radical feminists, no matter their age, refuse to acknowledge only women experience menstruation.

Obviously, there’s nothing objectionable nor controversial about donating tampons and pads to women in need. But it does highlight to dizzying views of young people influenced by radical educators. And the issues aren’t relegated to Issaquah.

Conflicting worldviews as students fight period poverty in Gaza

On the one hand, some Issaquah High School students were taught at a recent “teach-in” the terrorist organization Hamas are “freedom fighters” and Israel is the result of “explicitly a settler colonial movement.” They were falsely told “Israel controls all aspects of life” within Gaza, as a way to defend Hamas “resistance.” The students were told “Israeli women were not raped and paraded.” Witness accounts, forensic evidence, and video suggest otherwise.

On the other hand, some students refuse to acknowledge basic biological facts like that only women can experience a period. They word police themselves and others, referring to women as “menstruators” and feminine hygiene products as “period products” (you can’t say “feminine”).

Hanukkah celebrations may be more welcome in Gaza than a green-haired feminist demanding you refer to women as “menstruators.” Yet, if you look at a Venn diagram of student beliefs, you’ll likely find significant overlap amongst those who consider themselves feminists and those who demonize Israel and call Hamas “freedom fighters.”

Period Poverty concerns vs. Hamas

There’s always been an inherent conflict between so-called woke “progressive” views. Feminism (or being pro-LGBT) and hatred of Israel in defense of Hamas are contradictory.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East where women (and not to mention LGBT individuals) actually enjoy equal rights and protections under the law. On the other hand, gender equality isn’t valued in Gaza, or most of the Middle East outside of the only Jewish state, to say the least. While woke high schoolers scream, “Down with the patriarchy!” Hamas terrorists literally put women down, subjugating them in Gaza. There are no protests in the United States condemning that anti-woman behavior. These progressive activists don’t even acknowledge it as a reality.

Good luck fighting for feminine hygiene products in Gaza. Menstruation and access to tampons aren’t exactly hot topics due to the social taboos and religious convictions in the region. I wouldn’t send one of the high school feminists to Gaza to distribute those “period products” as part of a Gaza humanitarian aid effort. It would be too dangerous. And it’s unclear how many students actually realize these contradictions as they push efforts supporting women in Gaza.

Hate is taught

There is two ways to explain the conflicting views. It’s either antisemitism or left-wing indoctrination (usually influenced by antisemitism).

There’s undoubtedly Jew-hating high schoolers, unfortunately. The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has covered the rampant and clear antisemitism in high schools and colleges around the region. Some of the feelings come from pure hate — the same kind that compels someone to hate any minority group. But a lot of it is also taught to students by radical educators who are so blinded by their own ideology and hate that they don’t recognize the contradictions in their views around women’s rights (and gay rights) and their seething hatred for Israel.

The students seeking donations for this tampon drive should be commended for a community service. It’s noble. But responsible adults should take this opportunity to do more than commend. Remind them that if they’re truly on the side of women’s rights, they might want to rethink how they view Israel versus Hamas.

