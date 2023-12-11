Rantz: Seattle student failed quiz for saying men can’t get pregnant

An activist history teacher failed a Seattle student on a quiz for saying only women can get pregnant and that only men have penises.

A 10th grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle gave students a quiz titled, “Understanding Gender vs. Sex.” The quiz provided a series of statements to label true or false, or questions with multiple choices.

Many of the questions focused on personal pronoun use (When someone uses ‘they/them’ pronouns, what does that mean about their gender identity?” or assumptions one may make around gender identity. (“True/false: Transgender people are gay.”) Two questions, however, are objectively false, but students are taught the opposite.

Question 4 was a true or false question with the statement, “All men have penises.” The student labeled the statement “true” since it is, in fact, true. But the teacher penalized the answer, marking it incorrect. The teacher claims women can have a penis.

Similarly, Question 7 was a true or false question with the statement, “Only women can get pregnant.” Again, the student marked the statement “true” because only women can get pregnant. Again, the teacher penalized the student, insisting the answer is false. The teacher believes men can get pregnant.

Student’s mom is concerned

The student’s mother wrote to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH expressing “frustration and anger.” She says she expressed concerns to the school, but was “met with silence.”

“I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores,” she said to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. She asked for anonymity for fear her son would face retribution.

The mom told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that she worries about the school routinely allowing teachers to bring political beliefs into the classroom. The gender identity issue is just one example. She also said her child, who is white, routinely faces scrutiny for his skin color and so-called privilege.

She said various teachers have called her son, “f****d and racist,” a “product of the patriarchy that teaches young boys not to care about anything,” and that “he shouldn’t use the term straight to identify as because its offensive.”

District defends politically motivated quiz

Seattle Public Schools, through a spokesperson, defended the quiz as “inclusive,” arguing it was appropriate for an Ethnic Studies course.

“Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to establishing inclusive environments that allow exploration of contemporary issues, specifically examining the impacts of power systems such as racism and patriarchy,” the spokesperson said to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “This commitment extends to fostering welcoming and inclusive settings where students, staff, and families have the freedom to express their authentic selves.”

The spokesperson said the quiz was in line with state and local guidelines covering such topics. But it’s not clear how this unscientific lesson around gender identity was connected to world history.

Despite failing quiz, mom is proud

Even though her son failed the quiz, the mom said she’s “proud of him because he refused to answer against his beliefs (which are medically and scientifically accurate, or at least used to be).”

The district notes that the failing grade won’t be used against the student’s overall grade. But that’s besides the point. The student was failed for refusing to answer politically motivated questions intended to legitimize an extremist gender identity movement claiming gender is fluid. The students aren’t being taught; they’re being indoctrinated. And it’s by design: district leaders think this lesson is not only appropriate, but factually accurate.

To separate gender and sex, Radical Left educators are better able to claim one can change their gender. To them, it’s not set like sex. The reality is, however, you cannot separate the two. Being female or being male is intrinsic to one’s sex. How one identifies changes nothing about the individuals gender or sex.

Concern moving forward

More troublesome than the failing quiz and politically-driven misinformation, it seems reasonable to believe the teacher may penalize the student in other ways.

It doesn’t strain credulity to believe that if you put these questions on a quiz, you may look down upon students who reject your world view. A petty teacher could easily target the student with other material as punishment for an an unwillingness to subscribe to the teacher’s radical views. It’s why the mom is on higher alert about how her son may be treated moving forward.

The mom isn’t likely that different from much of the views of left-wing educators, either. She said she identifies as a moderate liberal, but is concerned with the direction of the classroom. It shows a disconnect between progressive activists pushing gender extremism and the views of their own party.

Polls routinely show the American people, regardless of political views, rejecting gender identity radicals. Yet, those views are rarely shared by media covering these controversies. Indeed, the mom reached out to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH because she said that she knows that “no liberal news outlets would run a story like this.”

