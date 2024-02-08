Seattle men’s, women’s chorus office burglarized 4 times in 4 days

Burglars and vandals hit the headquarters of The Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus not once, not twice, not three times, but four times in four days.

“We just don’t understand it. We make music that makes a difference. We spread love and joy. Somebody is trying to instill fear,” Executive Director Craig Coogan said.

The choruses’ office is located at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Terrace Street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. It’s an area familiar with this kind of crime, but the frequency is new.

“I don’t know what they think we have. The police believe that it is fentanyl, drug and homelessness but four incidents in four days,” Coogan said. “Someone is, clearly, trying to send us a message.”

The shattered front doors are still covered with plywood and the staff is trying to clean up the mess, replace what has been lost and add enhanced security.

Supporters are being asked to help with the added expenses.

“We’d much rather put our resources into making music and making people happy,” Coogan added.

Donations can be made at Seattle choruses’ website.

