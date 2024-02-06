2 suspects remain at large after shootout of Marysville home

Police in Marysville are on the lookout for two men considered to be armed and dangerous following a shootout at a Marysville home early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight near the corner of 41st Drive NE and 84th Street NE. Police said the men pulled up at the home in a stolen car and immediately opened fire.

“We ran upstairs and looked out the window,” neighbor Michael Schrock said. “There were people at the house across the street shooting off rounds and then the people inside the house started shooting off rounds.”

Bullets were flying back and forth in this neighborhood where homes sit with a couple feet of each other.

“I thought we were getting shot at,” Schrock said. “We grabbed the kids and took them upstairs and hid them.”

Police stated the homeowner had just arrived home when the shooting started. When the gunfire was over, the three men fled on foot.

A K-9 unit was called in and drones were used to search. One suspect was apprehended but the other two got away on foot, leaving the stolen car behind.

Police haven’t released much information about what they think led to the shooting or information about the suspect at this point. That has left neighbors guessing about the shooting.

“(It’s) crazy to think. (It) seems like it’s something drug-related or something like that,” Schrock said. “Why would people come here and shoot up some house?”

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Marysville Police Department or dial 911.

