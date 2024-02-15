On the night of February 10 into the morning of February 11, 69 vehicles were broken into in Federal Way. It happened all over the city – on the street, at shopping centers, apartment complexes, and even churches.

The suspects? Five juveniles in a reported stolen car.

Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang blames Washington State’s no-pursuit law which is actually a limited pursuit law. In 2021, Washington state passed a law that limits when police can pursue suspects in vehicles. The law bans car chases for low-level crimes, such as theft. It also requires police to have probable cause to pursue suspects for violent and sex crimes.

More crime: Store owner prevents robbery by bringing a machete to a knife fight

“Stealing a vehicle is a precursor to other crimes now,” Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang told KIRO Newsradio. “Organized retail theft, smash and grab burglaries, robberies, purse snatching, carjackings, homicides, and a spike in freeway shootings. These are all occurring because of the anti-police, anti-pursuit policy.”

A patrol officer located the suspect vehicle occupied by five individuals at a McDonald’s parking lot.

As soon as the suspects saw the patrol vehicle, they sped away.

Even though the suspects had allegedly damaged 69 vehicles, the officer allowed the suspects to escape capture under the current pursuit law, which prevents officers from pursuing for property crimes, including stolen vehicles.

“This is entirely unacceptable!” Hwang went on to say.

Accusations against police: Protesters upset about treatment from Seattle police

He is calling on lawmakers in Olympia to act now and change the law.

“This is the most critical public safety legislation for lawmakers this year. This should be their number one priority to change this law because it’s hurting a lot of communities in Washington state,” Hwang said.

Legislators instituted the law in 2021 over fears that high-speed pursuits could do more harm than good and endanger the lives of citizens, including innocent bystanders.

Hwang sees things differently.

“I’m talking with officers. I’m working with officers in the field,” he said. “They’re saying this is what we need to make a difference to keep our residents safe, and I think lawmakers should listen.”

James Lynch covers crime for KIRO Newsradio.

Follow @James_KIRORadio