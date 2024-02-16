Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: What has Seattle elementary students embracing such weighty fiction?

Feb 16, 2024, 12:15 PM

A teacher working with a fourth grade class. (Photo By Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle vi...

A teacher working with a fourth grade class. (Photo By Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

(Photo By Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Our 4th grader just willingly and in her own free time read 8 full length novels in a month.  The subjects ranged from Native American historical fiction, Caribbean mythology, autism, a mixed Sephardic and Muslim family and a tween exploring their gender identity.  Those are some weighty topics far beyond the worlds of Superfudge and Bunnicula that I was exploring literarily at that age.

The thing that absolutely blows my mind is that my daughter isn’t unique.  Hundreds of kids across dozens of schools in Seattle have been reading these books as well.  None of them assigned by a single teacher or required for a single class.

So how on earth are these 10 and 11 year olds so motivated to read with such depth and cultural relevance?

The Seattle Public Library.

Each year since 1995 the library in our city has been organizing something called the Global Reading Challenge.  Students in 4th and 5th grades are offered a selection of 8 books carefully selected by librarians.  The students are challenged to read the books and then form teams of 6 or 7 students.  Those teams meet for roughly 6 weeks and discuss the books, quiz each other on the contents and encourage one another to keep reading.

This week librarians fanned out across the city and held game-show style competitions between the teams at each school.  3 rounds with 8 questions in each round.  Points were awarded and at the end a tiebreaker was offered if needed…until one team was declared the winner.  Now each school’s winning team will gather next month to complete in the semi-finals and ultimately a final competition.

Angela Poe Russell: Love is challenging in a complex time

Are you with me through all this?  Remember these kids are doing this all because they want to and not as homework or for any kind of school credit.

I volunteered to help at our school and the excitement and passion for these books was palpable across all the usual strata seperating of student life.  I won’t reveal the individual stories of the students I know because those are their stories to tell, but what I saw absolutely blew my mind…and this is happening in small groups across the entire city of Seattle…and has been each winter since 1995…leaves me nearly speechless.

But of course, I talk for a living so I do have some final words and they are simple words of appreciation.

In a world increasingly focused on tearing things up and burning things down, it feels important to deliberately look for examples of building and nurturing.  The Seattle Public Library and the librarians who work there deserve our praise for this remarkable program and the generations of kids whose lives it has enhanced.

Travis Mayfield is a guest host on Seattle’s Morning News.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Travis Mayfield joined the Seattle Morning today! He talks about how Greece now recognizes same-sex marriage (the first orthodox nation to do so). On the flip side, here in the U.S., Tennesse passed a bill that allows officiants to refuse to marry people of the same sex if they’re morally opposed to same-sex marriage. Listen […]

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Country Radio Didn’t Want to Play Beyoncé

Queen Bey wants to break the internet with her two new singles and her Super Bowl ad. Is it racist that fans had to call in and demand country radio stations play the songs? Or that she’s won so many Grammys, but never album of the year? Jack Stine brings a little Jungian theory into […]

3 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Donald Trump Almost Lost His Hair in the Wind?!?

What do you get when you combine hurricane-force wind with Donald Trump’s hair? The answer is jokes… so many jokes. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill don’t want to make too much fun of Donald’s hairline, but they do want to call out his friends for not giving him a hat. Subscribe to our channel! Tune […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Are Millennials Moving to Seattle?

Generation X is leaving Seattle, but Millennials are moving in. Micki Gamez and David Burbank join Seattle Morning News and break down why this is happening.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Chokepoints: FAB LANES in Westlake Avenue

Have you heard of a FAB lane? It is a freight and bus lane. Chris Sullivan takes Chokepoints on the road to Westlake Avenue where the DOT wants to create a FAB LANE. What do you think? Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

1 day ago

Holding hands...

Angela Poe Russell, KIRO Newsradio

Angela Poe Russell: Love is challenging in a complex time

Love is more difficult in a time of dating shows, technology, and a need for connection.

1 day ago

Mayfield: What has Seattle elementary students embracing such weighty fiction?