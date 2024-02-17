Trooper shot in leg after suspect flees traffic stop in Kent
Feb 17, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:14 am
(Photo courtesy of WSP)
A trooper was shot in the leg after attempting to make a traffic stop in Kent Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
A vehicle fled from a traffic stop near an apartment complex on W. James Place around approximately 11 p.m. As they were fleeing, the suspect fired at a trooper, hitting him in the leg.
More on crime in WA: Father won’t face charge in newborn baby’s death
The trooper was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WSP.
WSP authorized both aircraft and K-9 units to try and locate the suspect, but they are still at large. This remains an active investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.