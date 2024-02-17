Close
Trooper shot in leg after suspect flees traffic stop in Kent

Feb 17, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

kent trooper shot...

A WSP vehicle responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

(Photo courtesy of WSP)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A trooper was shot in the leg after attempting to make a traffic stop in Kent Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A vehicle fled from a traffic stop near an apartment complex on W. James Place around approximately 11 p.m. As they were fleeing, the suspect fired at a trooper, hitting him in the leg.

The trooper was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WSP.

WSP authorized both aircraft and K-9 units to try and locate the suspect, but they are still at large. This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

