Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Inside SR 520’s safety system in Montlake

Feb 22, 2024, 5:40 AM | Updated: 5:45 am

Safety features under the Montlake lid. (Photo: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio) Safety features under the Montlake lid. (Photo: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio) Safety features under the Montlake lid. (Photo: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio) The new tunnel drivers will navigate on SR 520. (Photo: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Wednesday was a great day. I had the chance to get on the new 520 Montlake Lid and check out some of the hidden features and safety systems.

The new three-acre lid is really taking shape. I was able to walk down what will become the new eastbound direct transit access ramp to the travel lanes. Workers were scurrying about doing all sorts of jobs.

I jumped down to the closed travel lane and back-tracked under the lid to a nondescript door in what appeared to be a solid section of concrete between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

More Chokepoints: Failing expansion joint continues to plague I-90 on Mercer Island

Inside I found the fire suppression valve room. This is a place that could save your life if there’s a fire inside the lid. The room is filled with massive pipes and 15 huge valves. Each one is responsible for a section of the 800 feet under the lid. Two giant foam tanks fill the middle of the space.

The Washington Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Steve Peer was my host. I asked him if someone has to press a button to start the system.

“No,” he answered. “It’s actually a heat sensor that senses heat and where it is and then it applies water and foam to that area so that we can put it out right away.”

The system will trigger as many valves as necessary to handle any size fire.

The foam is environmentally friendly, and the deluge system can be turned off remotely at the Traffic Management Center in Shoreline.

And while WSDOT is still perfecting the mixture of foam and water, it’s the lights inside the lid that are the reason for this weekend’s full closure of the freeway from 92nd on the east side to I-5. These news lights need to be calibrated for safety.

“What we want to do is make sure that the light outside matches the light inside,” Peer said. “To do that, we need to go through under the tunnel and calibrate how the light is at certain lumens for certain different times of the day. Essentially, if it’s a cloudy day, it’s it’s a lot darker. If it’s a sunny day, it’s probably its brightest.”

The tunnel lights, while necessary to light the darkness of the space, also need to match the actual light conditions. It’s so drivers aren’t blinded when they emerge into the sun or see black when they emerge at night.

More from Chris Sullivan: SDOT experiments with freight/transit lane

“For safety reasons, we want people going into what is essentially a tunnel at the exact same brightness,” Peer said.

This lighting calibration and the upcoming testing of other systems and features highlights that this part of the 520 Project is getting close to the finish line.

“We are in pre-commissioning mode right now, getting ready to make sure, like the lights this weekend, they’re ready to go when we open,” Peer said.

The lid project should be finished this summer. The new direct access ramp to the I-5 express lanes should open a little before that, but that ramp will start as transit only, eventually transitioning to HOV as well.

Both directions of 520 will close at 11 p.m. Friday. The lanes are scheduled to re-open by 5 a.m. Monday.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on X, formerly known as TwitterHead here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

Chokepoints

I-90, Mercer Island...

Chris Sullivan

Failing expansion joint continues to plague I-90 on Mercer Island

So why is it taking so long to fix the I-90 expansion joint on the freeway on Mercer Island?

2 days ago

fab freight transit lane...

Chris Sullivan

SDOT experiments with freight/transit lane

A F-A-B lane is a freight and bus lane. It's a lane that commercial trucks and buses can share to improve the overall flow of traffic.

7 days ago

I-5 connection...

Chris Sullivan

Tacoma HOV expansion leaves 8-mile gap

The HOV expansion through Tacoma wrapped up last year, but it left an eight-mile gap.

9 days ago

Image: A SUV drives past a sign near a tire shop on a snow-covered road in January 2012 in the West...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Tire ban, $1,000 fines for idling have life in WA Legislature

The tire ban rose from the ashes and ended up in a seemingly unrelated bill on electric vehicles in the Senate. It ended up passing through a key committee.

15 days ago

Image: A Pierce Transit bus on the road...

Micki Gamez

South Sound on-demand ride service is now easier to use

An on-demand micro transit service called Runner is now available as part of Pierce Transit's all-in-one app.

16 days ago

travel disruptions 529...

Chris Sullivan

Major travel disruptions coming to Highway 529

"People who are going from Marysville to Everett are just going to need to use I-5 with the southbound roadway closed," Pearce said.

16 days ago

Inside SR 520’s safety system in Montlake