WSP: Richard Sherman arrested for DUI, booked in King County Jail

Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman was arrested for suspicion of DUI at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

The former five-time All-Pro cornerback was subsequently booked in the King County jail, officially rostered at the jail at 4:51 a.m., according to KIRO Newsradio.

No charges have been filed, according to The King County Prosecutor’s Office as of this reporting, with WSP stating this incident is still under investigation.

Sherman, 35, was previously arrested in 2021 in Redmond and booked in King County Jail on suspicion of burglary domestic violence — a charge that was eventually dropped.

After his charges were updated to include five misdemeanors, he pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone in March 2022, according to The Associated Press.

In the plea agreement, Sherman was also placed under court supervision for two years and additionally ordered to attend a DUI victim’s panel.

Since his retirement in 2021, Sherman has kicked off a burgeoning television career as a personality and as an analyst. He’s been a part of Amazon’s pre- and post-game shows for Thursday Night Football after it was acquired by Amazon’s Prime Video in 2022 and is a co-host of a sports debate show “Undisputed” on Fox Sports alongside Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin.

