Man stabbed in the head in Seattle’s second knife attack in 2 days

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a man was stabbed in the head near Westlake Center in Downtown Seattle late Sunday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man attacked in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue, according to a post on the SPD’s SPD Blotter. Police discovered a 29-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his head at the scene. After being treated there, the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

Witnesses stated there was an altercation of some kind before the stabbing took place.

Christopher Burns, who claimed to be the victim’s partner, told KOMO News the man who allegedly perpetrated the attack also went after their pet.

“This random guy came up and started kicking our dog and attacking my partner,” Burns said.

Burns said he and his partner, Matthew, were waiting for their food outside the McDonald’s at the intersection of Third Avenue and Pine Street when the attack began.

After the man kicked the dog, Matthew and another person went to confront the man, Burns explained.

That’s when the man stabbed Matthew in the head. Burns held his partner in his lap and said Matthew nearly passed out.

“It’s crazy. It’s disgusting,” Burns said to KOMO News.

The SPD said in its blotter post that it’s working to determine the circumstances that led up to the assault. The man ran from the scene immediately after the stabbing.

As of Sunday night, the attacker remains unidentified and he is not in in custody.

Seattle’s second stabbing in 2 days

Sunday’s violence near Westlake Center took place just over 24 hours after a man was stabbed near Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to a separate SPD blotter item published Saturday.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a man being stabbed in the 1600 block of Nagle Place. Police found a 32-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest. From there, Seattle Fire Department personnel transported the victim to Harborview in critical condition.

Witnesses stated there was some sort of altercation before a man in his 20s stabbed the victim. What led up to the assault is unknown and, as of Sunday night, this attacker also remains unidentified and he is not in in custody as well.

If anyone in the community has information about either one of these violent stabbings, they are asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

