Gunfire exchanged near Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood

Feb 26, 2024, 10:36 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

lynnwood police kidnap...

Lynnwood Police (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


An investigation is underway after police and suspects exchanged gunfire in Lynnwood.

It started around 7 Sunday night in a parking lot on Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Lynnwood police responded to an assault and chased the suspects.

Officers stopped the suspects’ car on the I-5 ramp at 36th Avenue. Officers initiated a pit maneuver on the subject’s vehicle, the subjects bailed out of the car, running away, continuing to shoot at officers. Officers returned fire as the subjects ran.

No officers were hurt.

At this point, we don’t know if any suspects were hit.

Lynnwood Police has not shared how many suspects there are, or if any are in custody.

