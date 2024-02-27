Close
CHOKEPOINTS

I-90 in Bellevue to close at night this week for road work

Feb 26, 2024, 4:21 PM

Cars drive across the I-90 floating bridge. (Photo: Sounder Bruce, Flickr Creative Commons)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is restriping lanes this week between Interstate 405 (I-405) and 142nd Place Southeast. This late-night work will have up to three lanes closed on Interstate 90 east (I-90) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Work is scheduled through Friday, with a break Tuesday night.

During these hours, the I-405 ramps to I-90 east will also close with detours in place.

From March 8-10, WSDOT crews plan to close all lanes of I-90 east at East Mercer Way. This location has had a single lane closed for weeks after a failing expansion joint was discovered in January.

Chokepoints: Failing expansion joint continues to plague I-90 on Mercer Island

Next weekend, crews will narrow lanes and shoulders to allow room for a fourth lane. The far right lane will remain closed until next year when crews can replace the expansion joint.

Beginning March 8, all lanes of I-90 east will close between Seattle and Mercer Island. This includes the I-5 north and south ramps to I-90 east in Seattle.

The following exits are also expected to be closed:

  • Rainier Avenue South north and south to I-90 east in Seattle.
  • 80th Avenue Southeast ramp to I-90 east HOV lane.
  • Island Crest Way to I-90 east.
  • Mercer Island residents will have access to I-90 east via the East Mercer Way on-ramp.

All lanes are set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 10.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

