The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is restriping lanes this week between Interstate 405 (I-405) and 142nd Place Southeast. This late-night work will have up to three lanes closed on Interstate 90 east (I-90) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Work is scheduled through Friday, with a break Tuesday night.

During these hours, the I-405 ramps to I-90 east will also close with detours in place.

From March 8-10, WSDOT crews plan to close all lanes of I-90 east at East Mercer Way. This location has had a single lane closed for weeks after a failing expansion joint was discovered in January.

Next weekend, crews will narrow lanes and shoulders to allow room for a fourth lane. The far right lane will remain closed until next year when crews can replace the expansion joint.

Beginning March 8, all lanes of I-90 east will close between Seattle and Mercer Island. This includes the I-5 north and south ramps to I-90 east in Seattle.

The following exits are also expected to be closed:

Rainier Avenue South north and south to I-90 east in Seattle.

80th Avenue Southeast ramp to I-90 east HOV lane.

Island Crest Way to I-90 east.

Mercer Island residents will have access to I-90 east via the East Mercer Way on-ramp.

All lanes are set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 10.

