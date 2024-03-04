Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Maple Valley horse likely killed by another horse in same pen

Mar 4, 2024, 2:03 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm

maple valley horse killed...

Buttercup, a horse in Maple Valley. (Photo courtesy of FOX 13's David Rose's X account)

(Photo courtesy of FOX 13's David Rose's X account)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL AND JULIA DALLAS, MYNORTHWEST


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

A horse in Maple Valley, originally thought to be killed by a gunshot, likely died from a kick to her head by another horse in the same pen, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

It was earlier believed the horse was shot in the head — a crime scene eerily similar to another horse’s death late last year.

Doctors found no bullets in the horse

Veterinarian Doctor Hannah Mueller and Kim Koon of Pasado’s Safe Haven did a necropsy of the horse, witnessed by a commissioned deputy of KSCO, and found no bullets.

“An indentation/wound in the horse’s skull was found, which appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma,” wrote a news release from KSCO on Monday. “The shape of the indentation/wound was similar in the shape of a horse’s hoof.”

The horse, Buttercup, was the guide horse for her blind sister, Peanut, according to FOX 13’s David Rose. It appeared Buttercup was shot from the road on 276th Ave SE in Maple Valley.

More on crime in WA: Two injured in Renton shooting at homeless encampment

“The horse was killed overnight,” Eric White, public information officer with KCSO, confirmed via email on Feb. 28. “There currently are no suspects in this case. The case is currently under investigation.”

A horse was shot in front of a stable in Tacoma

In December of last year, another horse — LeMon — was shot in front of a stable reportedly below the eye in Tacoma. Law enforcement believed the shooting was at point-blank range, as the bullet broke several bones.

The suspect, a Snohomish man named Brandon Gerner, was arrested for the crime. He was charged with animal cruelty.

Gerner is also charged with first and second-degree murder earlier this month in the murders of 57-year-old Robert Riley and 34-year-old Ashley Williams.

Gerner said he shot and killed the LeMon as a “sacrifice” for his dead friend, Kody Olsen, according to court documents. Olsen was killed during a Pierce County deputy-involved shooting in December.

Court documents also stated Gerner and Olsen were involved in multiple white supremacist groups.

More on animals in WA: Bill toughening animal abuse punishments passes Washington House

There is no connection to the killings of the horses, according to law enforcement as of this reporting.

If anyone has additional information on the killing of Buttercup, call 911 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

This story was updated from its original publishing date of Feb. 28 at 6:34 a.m.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exc...

Associated Press

Federal safety officials say Boeing fails to meet quality-control standards in manufacturing

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday its audit of manufacturing at airplane maker Boeing and its key supplier turned up “multiple instances” of them failing to make sure manufacturing met quality standards. The FAA said it found “non-compliance issues” with Boeing’s manufacturing-process control and parts handling and storage. It did not provide details. The […]

2 hours ago

Gaza...

Bill Kaczaraba

Wash. coalition pushes for Democrats to vote ‘uncommitted’ in next week’s primary

More than 20-thousand Democratic voters in the state say they will vote "uncommitted" in next week's presidential primary.

2 hours ago

Bellingham beavers...

Bill Kaczaraba

Why couldn’t the beaver cross the road? Because it was taken into custody by Bellingham police

Bellingham police (BPD) were kept busy over the weekend responding to beavers blocking traffic.

4 hours ago

Image: Justin Cline, owner of Seattle's Full Tilt Ice Cream has died....

Julia Dallas

‘Beloved’ owner of Seattle’s Full Tilt Ice Cream dies

The owner of Seattle's Full Tilt Ice Cream, Justin Cline, has died after suffering a heart attack on Feb. 5.

4 hours ago

sound transit security...

Frank Sumrall

Sound Transit beefing up security after numerous violent occurrences

Increasing security throughout Sound Transit has become a top priority following a string of violent incidents.

4 hours ago

supreme court trump ballot...

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack

The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to kick Trump, the front-runner for his party’s nomination, off the ballot.

7 hours ago

Maple Valley horse likely killed by another horse in same pen