South Kitsap High basketball coach injured in random I-5 shooting

Feb 28, 2024, 7:16 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm

South Kitsap High School basketball Coach Anthony Lewis lies in a hospital after being shot recently.

South Kitsap High School basketball Coach Anthony Lewis lies in a hospital after being shot recently. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe page organizer Kiara Maxwell)

(Photo courtesy of GoFundMe page organizer Kiara Maxwell)

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Anthony Lewis was on his way home and driving on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Pierce County after his second job helping at-risk kids in Kent Sunday when someone opened fire, injuring the high school basketball coach in the shooting.

Lewis is the latest victim of random shootings along I-5 in King and Pierce counties.

“It was unprovoked, drove up next to him and started opening fire. Three bullets hit him,” South Kitsap High School Athletic Director Lindsey Foster said.

Lewis was rushed to MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital. He required surgery but is expected to be OK.

‘Devastated:’ Community reacts to shooting of coach

The senseless violence has left South Kitsap High and the Port Orchard community devastated.

“Devastated is a perfect word, shocking as well,” Foster said. “But again, we’ve had overwhelming displays of solidarity, compassion, and support for coach Lewis.”

Lewis became South Kitsap’s basketball coach two years ago. His influence with his student athletes stretches far beyond the hardwood.

“Anthony’s leadership, mentorship, and genuine care for his student athletes has left an indelible mark on our community and our student athletes,” Foster said.

There have been at least 12 random shootings on I-5 since the beginning of the year. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has increased patrols and are trying to determine a motive for the shooting, whether there is more than one shooter.

In the meantime, students, athletes, and faculty, and staff are standing with their coach in what is expected to be a long recovery.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help Coach Lewis pay for medical expenses. The goal is to raise $80,000. As of Wednesday evening, more than $54,300 had been donated. That number includes one $10,000 pledge.

“We’re honored to have Anthony as a coach and a friend and we stand united in support for him during this challenging time,” Foster said.

Washington crime: Man shot, killed on a light rail train in Seattle; suspect remains on the loose

WSP is asking anyone with information about this story to call 911.

WSP is asking anyone with information about this story to call 911.

South Kitsap High basketball coach injured in random I-5 shooting