Deputies did not pursue Burien hit-and-run suspect before fatal crash

King County deputies did not pursue a man before he allegedly sped down a neighborhood street in Burien, running a stop sign and killing another driver, according to court documents.

The documents, which include a detailed narrative from a detective with the King County Sheriff’s Office, said officers first spotted the suspect, Pedro Garcia, walking dogs near Sunset Park on Sunday before he got into a reportedly stolen Dodge Ram.

The deputies followed Garcia on South 138th Street without their emergency lights or sirens turned on. Garcia turned onto 22nd Avenue South and took off, going more than 50 mph in a 25 mph zone and running through a stop sign, according to detectives.

Just a couple minutes later, deputies spotted the stolen car crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee at South 128th Street and 22nd Avenue South. The suspect had fled the scene by the time authorities showed up. The Jeep’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a child in the back seat was “severely injured,” the court documents stated.

“The injured male child was taken to Harborview (Medical Center) with life-threatening injuries,” detectives wrote in the documents. “The male child later was diagnosed with severe skull fractures and (a) possible broken leg.”

A woman at the scene, identified as Garcia’s girlfriend, told deputies her dogs were in the Dodge and were stolen from her mother’s house. The woman reportedly showed deputies text messages from Garcia saying “he crashed the truck” and “where she could find her dogs.”

In a phone call set up using the girlfriend’s phone, deputies were apparently able to speak directly to Garcia, informing him the driver of the Jeep had died. Deputies said he promised to walk back and turn himself in. But after tracking surveillance camera footage and cell phone data, deputies ultimately found and arrested Garcia in a Toyota Camry near Tumwater.

He’s facing several felony charges for the alleged fatal hit-and-run, including vehicular homicide, adding to what prosecutors described as a history of criminal and traffic violations. According to the court documents, Garcia has had 21 lifetime warrants.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office pushed for him to be held on $500,000 bail. He’s awaiting his arraignment, scheduled for March 13.

Wash. Police Pursuit laws

Both House and Senate members discussed I-2113 on Wednesday, a bill that would loosen police pursuit restrictions. The police pursuit law was amended in 2023 after a different law increased the threshold for evidence required for a pursuit law two years prior. The 2023 amendment bill lowered the requirements for police to pursue a suspect, but only if there was “reasonable suspicion” and only for limited crimes. Those include violent offenses, sex offenses, escapes or DUIs, vehicular assaults and domestic violence.

Supporters of the initiative currently being discussed in Olympia have said the 2023 amendment is still not enough.

