A woman is in custody in Snohomish County after being suspected of killing her own 5-year-old child and burying the body.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 30-year-old mother Tuesday morning at approximately 7 a.m. in her home on the 600 block of Commercial Avenue in Darrington after she called 911 the previous night claiming her child has been dead since Feb. 14.

“I did see a bunch of (the child’s) stuff,” a neighbor, who noticed something suspicious earlier, told KIRO 7. “Like, they threw away all of her stuff.”

Investigators found the child’s body Wednesday morning. Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating, as of this reporting. The victim’s cause of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Deputies contacted additional family members and determined the child was not in the care of any relatives,” Courtney O’Keefe, director of communications for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, stated in a press release.

The woman is being held in Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder, with her first court appearance expected to be Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

