CRIME BLOTTER

Male in stable condition after overnight shooting in South Seattle

Mar 1, 2024, 7:27 AM

south seattle shooting...

Exterior of the hospital where the victim is recovering from the shooting. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Seattle that occurred before 2 a.m.

A man called 911 reporting multiple suspects were attempting to break into a business. Within minutes, he was shot near the property.

More on Wash. crime: Witness shares new details on I-5 shooting injuring Navy veteran

While many of the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, Seattle Police (SPD) officers responding to the scene learned the victim is a friend of the owner of the business the suspects were targeting.

“Officers arrived in the 3500 block of Rainier Avenue South and located a male with a gunshot wound,” SPD stated in a release. “Officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived.”

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center and, as of 4:30 a.m., is in stable condition.

Immediately after the shooting, three subjects turned themselves into the police.

More on Wash. crime: Accused Seattle home invasion robbers face hate crime charges

“It is unusual in such a short time between the incident occurring to have individuals turn themselves in at a precinct,” SPD Staff Sgt. Shawn Weismiller told KIRO Newsradio. “Those subjects are being interviewed by our detectives and our detectives are trying to piece together details that led up to the shooting.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

