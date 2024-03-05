Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Lawmakers grant police more leeway in pursuing criminals

Mar 4, 2024, 4:22 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

police lights...

State legislature gives police more freedom to pursue would be-criminals. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

In a significant shift in law enforcement policy, Washington state lawmakers took decisive action on Monday, passing an initiative that erases restrictions on police pursuit.

Initiative 2113, sponsored by State Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen), and backed by Let’s Go Washington with support from investor Brian Heywood, aimed to grant police greater leeway in pursuing suspected criminals.

Passage marks a significant victory for Republicans and law enforcement who have said current pursuit law has been ineffective.

Earlier in the day, the Senate passed the initiative 36-13 with 13 Democrats joining all 20 Republican senators in approval.

Later in the afternoon, the House passed the initiative 77-20, with all negative votes coming from Democrats.

The initiative had garnered a great deal of attention, spurred by concerns that if the Legislature didn’t act, voters might take matters into their own hands come November.

Under Initiative 2113, the law would revert to previous regulations.

“This bill will broaden significantly the ability for police to pursue a vehicle and we will be watching its effectiveness,” Representative Roger Goodman (D-Kirkland).

Goodman is the House committee chair and proponent of the current pursuit law that limits when police can pursue a suspect.

Police said current laws handcuffed their ability to arrest criminals

This move comes after law enforcement groups argued that existing constraints had emboldened criminals and contributed to a surge in crime across the state.

Initiative 2113 emerged as a contentious response to law enforcement practices and public safety concerns within the state.

It all began with the passage of a law in 2021, regarding the casualties resulting from high-speed police pursuits.

This initial legislation said pursuits could only be initiated if there was “probable cause” to believe that a person had committed a violent or specific offense, coupled with a direct threat to public safety.

More legislative news: ‘Strippers Bill of Rights’ takes big step forward in state Legislature

However, as time progressed, criticisms surfaced, claiming that this law compromised overall safety by limiting police action.

In response to this criticism, the Legislature enacted a modification in 2023. This amendment lowered the threshold for initiating pursuits to a “reasonable suspicion” of criminal activity.

It broadened the range of offenses that could warrant a pursuit and required that the person being pursued posed “a serious risk of harm.”

The modification created even more criticism by law enforcement officers.

Enter Initiative 2113

It allows police pursuits based on a “reasonable suspicion” of law violation without specifying the type of offenses.

The initiative aims to lower the threshold for pursuit even further.

It broadens the criteria for pursuit, allowing it if the individual poses a mere “threat to the safety of others,”

The passage of this initiative signals a significant shift in law enforcement policy, with proponents arguing it will enhance public safety by allowing officers to more effectively pursue and apprehend suspects.

However, critics, including those advocating for greater police accountability, warn that such measures could lead to increased risk for innocent bystanders.

The legislative process included heated debates, with supporters and opponents clashing over the potential implications of Initiative 2113.

Other political news: Rent stabilization bill fails to advance in Washington legislature

Democratic legislators raised concerns about the broad scope of the initiative and its potential to endanger public safety, while backers emphasized the need to empower law enforcement agencies to tackle rising crime rates.

With Initiative 2113 now approved by both chambers and does not need the Governor’s approval to become law.

The initiative will take effect on June 7, 90 days after Monday’s vote.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

 

MyNorthwest Politics

Image:Republican presidential candidate, and former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley speaks during a ca...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley wins her first Republican primary

Nikki Haley's victory Sunday, temporarily, halts Donald Trump’s sweep of the GOP contests. Though, that will likely change on Super Tuesday.

1 day ago

Image: A U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran attends a Memorial Day event at the Santa Fe National Ce...

Julia Dallas

Washington legislature unanimously passes bill to help over 35,000 veterans

The Washington legislature unanimously passed a bill on Friday that would help over 35,000 veterans access state benefits.

3 days ago

demonstrators seattle city council...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Atty. considers charges against Council demonstrators

The six arrested were among dozens in support of Palestine, protesting the city's funding plans for asylum seekers and refugees.

3 days ago

Image: SR 520 bridge construction work continues. Expanded tolling on SR 520 may be coming....

Chris Sullivan

Expanded tolling on SR 520 to pay for project may be coming

The Washington State Legislature may expand tolling on SR 520 to make up the budget to finish the major project.

4 days ago

Foster teens...

Bill Kaczaraba

Wash. foster children could get boost from legislature

State senate legislation recently approved by the House aims to enhance foster care support for young people aged 18 to 21.

4 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle...

Kate Stone

Police pursuit, parental rights initiatives go before Washington lawmakers

Police pursuits and parental rights in schools were in the spotlight in Olympia as lawmakers considered two citizen-led initiatives.

5 days ago

Lawmakers grant police more leeway in pursuing criminals