Burglars hit the popular Admiral Pub in West Seattle early in the morning on March 1.

The burglars smashed through the front doors and rummaged through the pub, looking for anything of value.

Burglars take thousands from West Seattle pub

They left with loose change and bottles of liquor, but the damage left behind is most troubling for the owners. It is estimated at more than $6,000.

“I feel really bad for them. It’s hard,” neighbor Laura Clark said. “Profit margins are small with these independent businesses, and I think it’s really important for the neighborhood to have these independent businesses. They bring a lot to the community.”

Other news: Seattle Catholic prep school pays $2.4M to former student over sex abuse claims

Once word spread about the burglary, customers, neighboring businesses, and local residents responded to help the pub recoup its losses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, and by Thursday afternoon, almost $4,000 had been raised. The goal is $6,000.

The owners wrote:

We do our best to plan for these days, but they always come when you least expect them. If you would like to support us here are 2 ways you can support us: You can donate to our gofundme, or you can come out next week to Wednesday Trivia or Thursday Music Bingo . We will have drink specials and it will be a fundraiser for the new doors and lost liquor (that was stolen). Any kind of support would be greatly appreciated. We love you all!

“I think it’s really up to the community to watch each other’s back and try to keep an eye out when you can,” Anytime Fitness worker Kerry Kuntz said. “It’s unfortunate that it has to be that way, but I think that’s the best way to all keep each other safe.”

State Supreme Court: ‘Gang contract’ cannot prevent student from attending school

The burglars were caught on surveillance video, but no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information about this break-in should call Seattle Police.

Jame Lynch covers law enforcement and crime for KIRO Newsradio.

Follow @James_KIRORadio