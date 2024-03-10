Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

Mar 10, 2024, 12:54 PM

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle...

A Tacoma Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY GWEN BAUMGARDNER, KIRO 7 NEWS


A Tacoma father said he is thankful to be alive after waking up to nearly 30 gunshots being fired into his apartment.

It happened Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. at the Norpoint Ridge Apartments, in the 100 block of Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma.

Tacoma police said no one was seriously injured but the bullets left behind several holes in the siding and windows of the apartment complex.

Resident, Lee, had the bulk of the damage at his apartment.

“Thirty-three shots!” said Lee. “Thirty or 31 went in my house. And then the neighbors caught a few bullets too.”

He walked KIRO 7 through his home, which saw a barrage of bullets into his bedroom. Saturday’s shooting left bullet holes in his walls, a TV, and a futon.

Nearly 30 bullets were fired at the Tacoma apartments, hitting sprinklers and flooding the building

‘I just kept thinking about my kids,’ Lee said

“I just keep thinking about my kids. That’s the main thing. I just keep thinking about my kids,” said Lee.

Lee said the room with the most damage is where his children usually sleep. He’s grateful they weren’t there at the time.

“It’s a good thing I didn’t pick them up yesterday because they definitely would have been the casualties of this,” said Lee.

In addition to the bullet holes, the damage is extensive for some of the apartment units. One of the bullets hit the sprinkler system, causing flooding to parts of the building.

“It flooded the whole house. Literally, the whole house is flooded,” said Lee.

As Tacoma police continue investigating, Lee said he is planning his move. Although he’s been at the apartment complex for three years, he said he won’t risk his family’s safety again.

“I’m getting the hell outta here. That’s for sure. I’m getting the hell out of here. Sooner than soon,” said Lee.

Tacoma officers said no arrests have been made. However, police believe two or three suspects are responsible for the shooting.

