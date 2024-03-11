North lanes reopened on SR 599 in Tukwila after two-car collision

A collision that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Monday blocked all lanes heading north on State Route 599 in Tukwila for multiple hours before reopening moments ago.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened near Interurban Avenue. One vehicle was on its side by the time first responders arrived.

UPDATE: A collision on NB SR 599 just north of Interurban Ave in Tukwila is blocking all lanes. Fire, State Patrol and Incident Response are on scene. Seek alternate routes and expect delays. https://t.co/sEXokln8Ri pic.twitter.com/dnutIqn0gn — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 11, 2024

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, a car heading south crossed the highway into northbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to Harborview in critical condition, Johnson told KIRO 7, while the second driver was taken to the hospital. The second driver does not have major injuries, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.