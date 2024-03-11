Close
North lanes reopened on SR 599 in Tukwila after two-car collision

Mar 11, 2024, 6:08 AM | Updated: 9:13 am

sr 599 tukwila...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A collision that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Monday blocked all lanes heading north on State Route 599 in Tukwila for multiple hours before reopening moments ago.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened near Interurban Avenue. One vehicle was on its side by the time first responders arrived.

More on Wash. news: Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, a car heading south crossed the highway into northbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to Harborview in critical condition, Johnson told KIRO 7, while the second driver was taken to the hospital. The second driver does not have major injuries, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

