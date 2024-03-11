It was a violent weekend in Thurston County.

Two homicides happened within hours of each other on Saturday morning.

The first incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Cooper Point Road and 41st Lane Northwest in Olympia. As firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a body inside the home, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The McLane-Black Lake Fire Department said the deceased person was a woman but did not provide an exact age.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Thurston County Fire District 13, Lacey Fire District 3, Olympia Fire Department, West Thurston Regional Fire Authority, Tumwater Fire Department and the Washington State Patrol.

The second death occurred just before 11 a.m. near Bridge Road Southeast near Yelm.

The collision appeared to begin as a road rage incident and the suspect’s car collided with the victim’s car, apparently pushing the vehicle off the road. A woman died at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies have identified a person of interest and are working to identify them.

Investigations into both incidents continue.

