MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Deadly weekend in Thurston County; suspected homicides within hours of each other

Mar 11, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

police lights...

Two homicides within hours of each other happened Saturday morning in Thurston County. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It was a violent weekend in Thurston County.

Two homicides happened within hours of each other on Saturday morning.

The first incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Cooper Point Road and 41st Lane Northwest in Olympia. As firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a body inside the home, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Other news: Burien police officer not enforcing Burien's new camping ban

The McLane-Black Lake Fire Department said the deceased person was a woman but did not provide an exact age.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Thurston County Fire District 13, Lacey Fire District 3, Olympia Fire Department, West Thurston Regional Fire Authority, Tumwater Fire Department and the Washington State Patrol.

The second death occurred just before 11 a.m. near Bridge Road Southeast near Yelm.

Other news: Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

The collision appeared to begin as a road rage incident and the suspect’s car collided with the victim’s car, apparently pushing the vehicle off the road. A woman died at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies have identified a person of interest and are working to identify them.

Investigations into both incidents continue.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

