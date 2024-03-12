Close
Temporary lockdown at schools in White Center after man shot

Mar 11, 2024, 6:54 PM

Schools were locked down for a time after a man was shot near White Center. (KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Schools in White Center were in lockdown Monday after a person was shot near the campus of Evergreen High School.

At about 2:30 p.m., a man was shot near the corner of Southwest 114th Street and 10th Avenue Southwest.

The man had been shot in the back and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Evergreen High School, Cascade Middle School, and Mountainview Elementary school were all in lockdown while deputies searched for a suspect.

That lockdown ended when a suspect could not be found.

As a result of the shooting, bus routes were delayed district-wide.

