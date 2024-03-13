Seattle councilmembers were briefed on the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) recruitment project on Tuesday. Some councilmembers criticized the department for losing more officers than were hired in recent years.

First District Councilmemeber Rob Saka said it was unsettling to see the low staffing numbers.

“I am personally alarmed and dismayed to see that,” he said.

He elaborated saying as of January 2024, SPD only had 913 fully trained and deployable officers, the lowest level since the 1990s. In comparison, the population of Seattle is 733,919, according to the United States Census Bureau. That means law enforcement makes up less than 0.13% of the city.

Seattle Police Department sees lower numbers in recent years

In 2020, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, protestors called on Seattle to defund SPD.

“Seattle Police Department is unleashing flash bangs, mace, tear gas. They’re running into protesters with their bikes, they have very large sticks, they’re wearing riot gear. So the only option is to begin to defund and demilitarize. We’re calling for a 50% defund of the Seattle Police Department and we demand that those dollars be invested in community-based alternatives to incarceration, community-based alternatives for public safety,” said community organizer, attorney, and former Seattle mayoral candidate, Nikkita Oliver.

Recent protests in the city: Protesters upset about treatment from Seattle police

George Floyd’s death sparked conversations about police brutality and racism.

Background of 2020 protests

“You’re there to protect and serve the communities that you live in. And if you see something wrong, like racial injustice, you need to have the courage to say something,” said former Washington police officer, Craig Dockstader, in an interview with KIRO Newsradio in 2020.

In 2020, KIRO Newsradio also talked to the Director of the SoDo Business Improvement Area, Erin Goodman, about the city council’s proposal to ax 50% of SPD’s budget.

“You’re probably familiar, we worked last year bringing attention to the prolific offender situation in Seattle, and I would say that SoDo businesses are very supportive of the police department and that they feel very responded to,” she said. “However, there are other elements within the entire criminal justice system that are also not functioning. That would mean that someone that was arrested on their property and taken away might be back the very next day. So I think that it’s important we look at the criminal justice system as a whole, not just the police department.”

According to the Seattle Mayor’s Office, over 700 officers left SPD since 2019.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told the council on Tuesday that pay is the number one factor for incoming officers, as “14 other local cities pay more.”

How SPD plans to retain officers

Diaz also said the department is looking into providing help with housing and childcare, to retain hundreds more patrol and civilian staff.

“Those struggles of childcare, those struggles of trying to maintain certain things at home, are all something that we have to pay attention to,” he said.

Diaz said he was told to speed up officer hires. However, he said recruiters are trying to stay nimble — and the city may need to provide more than good pay to rebuild its force.

Diaz said the department is also considering housing subsidies as it works to hire 375 more officers. Seattle already provides relocation assistance.

More issues with law enforcement: Seattle police officers given 9 hour suspensions after slow shooting response

Diaz added the department needs to analyze what’s working and build on it. He said he’s considering having Seattle run its own training classes due to limited space in state academics.

Other suggestions from the council were recruiting college athletes and delving into discrimination and harassment on the force.

“We’re just not going to market our way out of this but let’s continue that at work and build upon it,” Saka said.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.