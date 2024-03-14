Woman fatally shot near Garfield High School, scene of earlier shooting

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood, and Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives have a lot of questions about how it happened.

SPD reported a woman was shot sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Central District, just a few blocks from where a 17-year-old female was shot and wounded earlier that afternoon.

In a post on the Seattle Police Blotter, Officer Shawn Weismiller said officers were already in the area near 24th Avenue South and South Main Street when the gunshots were reported by multiple people.

When they arrived at the scene of the crime, they found the woman, reported to be about 30 years old by KIRO 7, lying on the sidewalk. Despite lifesaving efforts first by SPD officers and then by Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics, the woman died at the scene.

Homicide detectives as of last night were uncertain if the gun was fired by someone on foot or, like the earlier shooting a few blocks away, by someone in a vehicle.

Police hope to review video surveillance footage of the incident and ask anyone with a camera that was recording around 8 p.m. in the area to please come forward.

And, as in any shooting or violent attack, people with information are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

