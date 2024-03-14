Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Woman fatally shot near Garfield High School, scene of earlier shooting

Mar 14, 2024, 5:47 AM | Updated: 6:08 am

garfield high shooting...

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood, and Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives have a lot of questions about how it happened.

SPD reported a woman was shot sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Central District, just a few blocks from where a 17-year-old female was shot and wounded earlier that afternoon.

More on the earlier shooting: 17-year-old girl shot near Garfield High School

In a post on the Seattle Police Blotter, Officer Shawn Weismiller said officers were already in the area near 24th Avenue South and South Main Street when the gunshots were reported by multiple people.

When they arrived at the scene of the crime, they found the woman, reported to be about 30 years old by KIRO 7, lying on the sidewalk. Despite lifesaving efforts first by SPD officers and then by Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics, the woman died at the scene.

Homicide detectives as of last night were uncertain if the gun was fired by someone on foot or, like the earlier shooting a few blocks away, by someone in a vehicle.

Police hope to review video surveillance footage of the incident and ask anyone with a camera that was recording around 8 p.m. in the area to please come forward.

More from Lisa Brooks: Witness shares new details on I-5 shooting injuring Navy veteran

And, as in any shooting or violent attack, people with information are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

You can read more of Lisa Brooks’ stories here. Follow Lisa on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here

Crime Blotter

Photo: Counting money...

Julia Dallas

Seattle woman sentenced after stealing COVID-19 funds for ‘lavish’ spending

A Seattle woman was sentenced to prison after stealing COVID relief funds and using them for shopping sprees and other "lavish" spending.

4 hours ago

Photo: Everett police vehicle....

Julia Dallas

Everett police warn of scam where people claim to be home security workers

The Everett Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving people pretending to work for a home security system.

13 hours ago

Photo: Seattle police are reporting a shooting near Garfield High School. This a photo from the sce...

Bill Kaczaraba

17-year-old girl shot near Seattle’s Garfield High School

The Seattle Police Department reported a shooting occurring near Garfield High School. The incident happened in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue.

18 hours ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle...

Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

A Tacoma father said he is thankful to be alive after waking up to nearly 30 gunshots being fired into his apartment. It happened Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. at the Norpoint Ridge Apartments, in the 100 block of Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma. Tacoma police said no one was seriously injured but the bullets […]

4 days ago

drive-by shooting Aurora...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News and Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

‘It’s intimidating’: Drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue North leaves man with serious injuries

Seattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 101 Street in North Seattle.

5 days ago

Photo: Kent police car...

Julia Dallas

Kent police arrest men accused of stabbing woman, making racist remarks

Kent police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman while making derogatory and racist remarks on Thursday.

6 days ago

Woman fatally shot near Garfield High School, scene of earlier shooting