17-year-old girl shot near Garfield High School

Mar 13, 2024, 3:22 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

Photo: Seattle police are reporting a shooting near Garfield High School. This a photo from the sce...

Seattle police are reporting a shooting near Garfield High School. This a photo from the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police are reporting a shooting near Garfield High School. The incident happened in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue.

A 17-year-old girl has been taken to Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory condition. She was shot in her leg while sitting at a bus stop.

Police said they don’t know yet if she is a Garfield Student. They also don’t know if the shooting was random or if there are any suspects.

According to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, at about 2:40 p.m., an SUV was traveling southbound on 23rd Avenue and Jefferson when shots were fired from the car.

Garfield High was put into shelter-in-place after the shooting.

Police said there will be added patrols around the school for the rest of the week.

Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

