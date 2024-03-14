Most people are fairly repetitive in the morning, doing the same thing all the time because they can’t handle a lot of stress. You’re your most habitual in the morning if you think about it. You get up, you do the exact same things because you want everything in the same place because you can’t deal with a lot of stress because you’re still sort of sleepy — especially with Daylight Saving Time last weekend, that’s been horrible.

So I do this all the time. It’s been a part of my regular morning routine and then I saw that this guy has got it all written down: You’re supposed to get up in the morning and dance naked every day. That’s what it says.

So I get up, go downstairs, feed the dogs, let them outside and then I have a routine because I want to try to get going and start getting oxygen to the brain by doing this: queuing Andrea Bocelli’s “Con te partirò.” Imagine me naked OK — put black boxes over parts you don’t want to see as long as you’re picturing this in your mind — as I throw my arms in the air, fingers wide open, going spread eagle (push that black box down a little bit Shari!). Deep breaths as I sing (or scream) alongside Bocelli during some stretches.

“I’m kind of sold on this idea,” Joe Wallace, the producer of The John and Shari Show on KIRO 97.3 FM, told me.

“But why didn’t you pick a more up-tempo song so you can get your blood running,” co-host Shari Elliker asked me. “What is this, a ballet? Are you doing some kind of Tai Chi to this? Do you just sort of glide around the room?”

First off, my cold-hearted co-host, I love that song (which can most recently be heard as the music for this year’s Academy Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment or more famously as the climactic conclusion of “Step Brothers”).

Secondly, if you want to hear the truth — I took a year of ballet in college. So I do a little something a little a couple PK turns I might go into fourth position or fifth position. Rond de jambe, rond de jambe. Some complete PK turns and then I might do a few leaps or something, I can’t remember what those are called, and then I get into the shower.

Shari asked me if I ever vary it up. Do I get tired of that same song every day? The answer is no, I just turn it up louder.

I’m serious, you got to get the oxygen to the brain. You got to get going. There’s like a whole breathing thing and everything else that goes with it. I’m telling you, you just got to embrace the gratitude. Embrace all your gifts, all your challenges. Shari had a friend who told us when she wakes up every morning, the first thing she says is “thank you for letting me live another day.” That’s a good start, but she needs to do it with some Andrea Bocelli blaring throughout your morning routine.

