I-5 fully open after person ‘ran around, threw traffic barrels’ on highway

An incident involving a person running around on Interstate 5 (I-5) forced multiple lanes to close at approximately 7 a.m.

The lanes were shut down just south of Madison Street and north of Exit 166.

“It started with a listener saying, ‘there was a person running on the road in that area and scared them to death,'” KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Chris Sullivan said.

On I-5 northbound just south of Madison St there is an incident blocking the 3 right lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 18, 2024

“Pedestrian was running around on the freeway throwing traffic barrels and ended up jumping on the hood of a vehicle,” Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson. “We took him into custody shortly after that.”

