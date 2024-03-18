Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

I-5 fully open after person ‘ran around, threw traffic barrels’ on highway

Mar 18, 2024, 8:43 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

(MyNorthwest graphic)

(MyNorthwest graphic)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An incident involving a person running around on Interstate 5 (I-5) forced multiple lanes to close at approximately 7 a.m.

The lanes were shut down just south of Madison Street and north of Exit 166.

“It started with a listener saying, ‘there was a person running on the road in that area and scared them to death,'” KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Chris Sullivan said.

“Pedestrian was running around on the freeway throwing traffic barrels and ended up jumping on the hood of a vehicle,” Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson. “We took him into custody shortly after that.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

