Seattle man arrested for 14 counts of indecent exposure, most near schools

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Seattle police (SPD) in connection to 14 counts of alleged indecent exposure, including several reports near elementary schools.

For several weeks, police received multiple reports around the city of a white male in his 30s or 40s approaching children, asking for directions and then exposing himself to them. SPD’s Sexual Assault Unit led the investigation.

More on Wash. crime: Body armor wearing suspect shot and killed by Pierce County deputies

The first known incident occurred on Jan. 2 in the Magnolia neighborhood, according to SPD, when the suspect reportedly exposed himself to two juvenile girls near the intersection of 28th Avenue West and West Smith Street.

Other incidents over the next two months happened in the Queen Anne and Magnolia neighborhoods. Several reports happened near Coe, Magnolia and Catherine Blaine Elementary schools. According to KOMO News, one parent — who wanted to remain anonymous — shared that her 13-year-old daughter, who the suspect exposed himself to near Coe Elementary, doesn’t want to walk the dog alone, be at home alone or take public transportation after the incident occurred.

Detectives within the Sexual Assault Unit discovered a lead to the suspect’s arrest when his car was caught on security cameras late last month. Detectives subsequently identified the registered owner, reviewed additional surveillance footage and were able to place him at the scene of the crimes.

According to the SPD blotter, detectives were able to identify the car thanks to the assistance of multiple community members.

More evidence was discovered by detectives after they executed a search warrant on his residence, finding clothing seen in the security footage in his home.

More on Wash. crime: Federal Way Police say two shootings are related

The man was booked into King County Jail on multiple counts of indecent exposure and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He appeared in court last Friday and pleaded not guilty. Court records do not list any prior criminal history, according to KOMO News. The suspect’s bail was set at $30,000. He’s subject to electronic home monitoring if released and is also ordered to have no contact with any minors.

He is due back in court on March 27.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.