Body armor wearing suspect shot and killed by Pierce County deputies

Two Pierce County deputies shot and killed an armed man wearing body armor in Tacoma Monday night.

Deputies stopped a group of “suspicious” people at a smoke shop on 72nd Street East just after 1 a.m. Monday. The smoke shop had previously been a victim of multiple burglaries.

“When you’re doing patrol, especially at graveyard, you get to know your districts,” Sgt. Darren Moss with Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO Newsradio. “This is a very busy area for us on 72nd and McKinley.”

Officers eventually discovered that one person in the group had a felony warrant. By 1:44 a.m., the suspect took off running alongside railroad tracks, gun in hand. Just a minute later, Moss reported the next radio call from deputies was “shots fired.”

Despite CPR and life-saving efforts from deputies, the suspect died at the scene. The suspect was a male approximately 35 to 40 years old. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

“Very concerning that the guy took off,” Moss told KIRO Newsradio. “He had a gun and when they were doing first aid on him, they found body armor that he was wearing as well.”

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is currently handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

