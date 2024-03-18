Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Body armor wearing suspect shot and killed by Pierce County deputies

Mar 18, 2024, 7:38 AM | Updated: 8:19 am

pierce county deputies...

Officers respond to the deputy-involved shooting in Tacoma. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two Pierce County deputies shot and killed an armed man wearing body armor in Tacoma Monday night.

Deputies stopped a group of “suspicious” people at a smoke shop on 72nd Street East just after 1 a.m. Monday. The smoke shop had previously been a victim of multiple burglaries.

More crime in Wash.: Free anti-theft software updates are available for Hyundai owners this weekend

“When you’re doing patrol, especially at graveyard, you get to know your districts,” Sgt. Darren Moss with Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO Newsradio. “This is a very busy area for us on 72nd and McKinley.”

Officers eventually discovered that one person in the group had a felony warrant. By 1:44 a.m., the suspect took off running alongside railroad tracks, gun in hand. Just a minute later,  Moss reported the next radio call from deputies was “shots fired.”

Despite CPR and life-saving efforts from deputies, the suspect died at the scene. The suspect was a male approximately 35 to 40 years old. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

“Very concerning that the guy took off,” Moss told KIRO Newsradio. “He had a gun and when they were doing first aid on him, they found body armor that he was wearing as well.”

More on Wash. crime: Teen girl shot near Seattle’s Garfield High School likely not intended target

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is currently handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Body armor wearing suspect shot and killed by Pierce County deputies