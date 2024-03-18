Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Federal Way Police say two shootings are related

Mar 18, 2024, 10:17 AM

Federal Way shootings...

Police believe two shootings in Federal Way are related. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police believe two shootings in Federal Way are related.

The first happened just after midnight on Monday near SeaMar Community Health Center at 31405 18th Avenue South.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, but he later died at the scene.

The second happened less than a mile away at Southridge House at 30838 14th Avenue South.

Other South Sound crime: Body armor wearing suspect shot and killed by Pierce County deputies

Southridge House is a subsidized housing complex.

That victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Federal Way Police said it appeared the two shootings were related. However, they did not talk about suspects or arrests.

Other news: I-5 fully open after person ‘ran around, threw traffic barrels’ on highway

Investigations are continuing and police said there is no danger to the public.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

MyNorthwest News

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle seen during the day...

Sam Campbell

Security guard stabbed, suspect barricades inside Beacon Hill apartment

SWAT officers surrounded a complex in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood after police said a man stabbed a guard barricaded himself inside.

46 minutes ago

seattle indecent exposure...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle man arrested for 14 counts of indecent exposure, most near schools

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Seattle police (SPD) in connection to 14 counts of indecent exposure near Lake Forest Park.

52 minutes ago

Mulitple I-5 lanes shut down...

Frank Sumrall

I-5 fully open after person ‘ran around, threw traffic barrels’ on highway

An incident involving a person running around on Interstate 5 (I-5) forced multiple lanes to close just south of Madison Street.

5 hours ago

pierce county deputies...

Frank Sumrall

Body armor wearing suspect shot and killed by Pierce County deputies

Two Pierce County deputies shot and killed an armed man wearing body armor in Tacoma Monday night.

6 hours ago

Keri Bergere described being attacked by a young cougar and her escape from the animal....

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 news staff

‘It was really scary’: North Bend cougar victim shares story of survival

Avid cyclist Keri Bergere relived the moment last month when she was attacked by a cougar and became a victim.

14 hours ago

Image: Prices at the gas pump in Washington have dipped. But they remain the among the highest in t...

Steve Coogan

Seattle area average energy prices: Gasoline, utility gas prices dip, electricity rises

Looking at energy prices, gasoline in the Seattle area in February fell, while households pay more for electricity, federal numbers report.

14 hours ago

Federal Way Police say two shootings are related