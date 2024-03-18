Federal Way Police say two shootings are related

Police believe two shootings in Federal Way are related.

The first happened just after midnight on Monday near SeaMar Community Health Center at 31405 18th Avenue South.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, but he later died at the scene.

The second happened less than a mile away at Southridge House at 30838 14th Avenue South.

Southridge House is a subsidized housing complex.

That victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Federal Way Police said it appeared the two shootings were related. However, they did not talk about suspects or arrests.

Investigations are continuing and police said there is no danger to the public.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News

