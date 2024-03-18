Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Security guard stabbed, suspect barricades inside Beacon Hill apartment

Mar 18, 2024, 12:41 PM

A Seattle Police Department vehicle seen during the day (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department SPD Blotter)

BY SAM CAMPBELL


Seattle Police Department (SPD) SWAT officers and negotiators surrounded an apartment complex in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Sunday night after police said a man stabbed a security guard then barricaded himself inside.

Police responded to the reported assault around 10:45 p.m. at the building by 15th Avenue South and South Lander Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim – identified as a security guard for the building – with a stab wound. Medics took him to a local hospital in stable condition while officers tracked down the suspect.

More Western Washington crime: Federal Way Police say 2 shootings are related

By the time officers went to arrest the man, he allegedly barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender, leading police to call in negotiators.

“They, again, tried to negotiate with the suspect, tried to get him to come out peacefully,” said Officer Shawn Weismiller, a spokesperson for the SPD said. “Communications broke down.”

Police called in a SWAT team, and footage from KIRO 7 showed officers firing an unknown type of ammunition through the Beacon Hill building’s windows.

Shortly after that, officers moved in and arrested the man on a newly approved warrant.

The man may have been arguing with or threatening others prior to the standoff, given police reports.

“There was another disturbance earlier in the day involving another individual and the suspect,” Weismiller said. But he did not offer any further detail on what that disturbance was.

Crime in Tacoma: Body armor wearing suspect shot and killed by Pierce County deputies

The security guard is expected to recover. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening.

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

