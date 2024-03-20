Family escapes burning Kent home, firefighters save man on roof

Firefighters rescued a man in his 20s from the roof of a burning home in Kent Tuesday night.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to the house fire just before midnight near the corner of SE 259th Street and 124th Avenue SE. Photos shared to social media from Puget Sound Fire showed the orange glow of flames inside the second-story window.

Puget Sound Fire on scene of a residential fire in the 12400 block of SE 259th Street. pic.twitter.com/45zK42ibfE — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 20, 2024

“There were flames coming from a second-story bedroom,” Division Chief Pat Pawlak, who also serves as the agency’s spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio. “We also received reports that there was a person who had gotten out of that room and onto the roof of the house.”

While crews sprayed water on the fire, firefighters set up ladders and carried the man down to safety. Medics treated him at the scene before sending him to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Pawlak said his family was already outside.

“The rest of the family members were alerted to the fire from working smoke detectors,” Pawlak said. “These smoke alarms definitely saved lives at this fire.”

Pawlak urged the public to test their smoke alarms monthly to make sure they’re in working order.

“This is a true testament to how important they are,” he added.

Fire officials said the home’s second floor is significantly damaged. The American Red Cross reached out to the family and is helping them find emergency housing.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire officials are investigating.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

