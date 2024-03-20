Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Seattle drivers prepare for full I-5 closure Wednesday night

Mar 20, 2024, 2:32 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

traffic fife weather...

Orange contrast lane striping was added in both directions of I-5 through the SR 167 Completion Project work zone in Fife, WA. (Photo from Flickr @WSDOT)

(Photo from Flickr @WSDOT)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

NORTHBOUND I-5 CLOSURE

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will have crews working near Olive Way, installing a sign bridge and an electronic sign overnight. This is part of the Improve Mobility Project designed to improve traffic flow by adding a lane near Seneca Street and adding ramp meters at the Dearborn/Interstate 90 (I-90) and Cherry Street on-ramps.

More from Nate Connors: A bevy of traffic situations you need to be aware of this weekend

For the safety of contractors and drivers, all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) will close at midnight and reopen by 4 a.m. Thursday. The closure is between I-90 and Olive Way, with lane reductions starting at 9 p.m. The northbound collector-distributor lanes will also be closed during these hours.

Drivers needing to access downtown Seattle should exit at Edgar Martinez Drive or take the exit to I-90 East and exit at Rainier Avenue.

The express lanes will remain open to allow drivers to continue north of downtown Seattle. WSDOT has plans to repeat this closure on Monday the 25.

SR 520 EAST RAMP CLOSURE

Drivers who use State Route (SR) 520 to access Redmond won’t be able to take the 148th Street Northeast ramp Wednesday evening. WSDOT will be upgrading drainage in Overlake and will need to close access to northbound 148th Street Northeast.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday. A detour will be in place.

More traffic: Lane sweeping is all too common and needs to stop

Later this spring, intermittent closures are planned at the interchange for landscaping.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

MyNorthwest News

Skagit Fire Dept. fire...

Diane Duthweiler, KIRO Newsradio and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Mount Vernon fire station burns down, leaves volunteers with a lot of work

It would be easy to make the Lake McMurray firehouse the butt of a joke. The station that burned down.

24 minutes ago

Seattle lawyer...

Kate Stone

King County judge hears three murder cases back to back

Suspects in three separate homicides in Seattle, all arrested on the same weekend earlier this month, appeared before the same judge at the King County Courthouse Wednesday.

35 minutes ago

Golden retriever...

Bill Kaczaraba

New pup takes top spot as Seattle’s most popular dog

The American Kennel Club revealed Seattle's top dog. The affable pup is bucking the national trend ranking the French Bulldog No. 1.

3 hours ago

kent house fire...

Sam Campbell

Family escapes burning Kent home, firefighters save man on roof

Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Kent early Wednesday morning, saving a person from the roof of a house fire.

5 hours ago

pot shop smash-and-grab...

Kate Stone

Georgetown pot shop robbed, second Seattle smash-and-grab in 2 days

A pot shop in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood became the latest target of smash-and-grab thieves Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Seattle Pilots opening day at Sick's Stadium, Seattle, April 1969 ( Cary Tolman, MOHAI collection)...

Feliks Banel

Seattle Pilots broadcaster Bill Schonely looks back to the pre-Mariners days

Bill Schonely’s career might have been very different if the Pilots had stayed in Seattle or if he had followed the team to Milwaukee. But now he roots for the Mariners.

8 hours ago

Seattle drivers prepare for full I-5 closure Wednesday night