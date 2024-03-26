The fight for equal pay in Washington is far from over, with women and minorities still on the short end of the wage gap.

The nonprofit National Partnership for Women and Families came out with a new study that shows the state is one of the worst in the country for pay equity.

Median pay for women in Washington was $18,400 less than what men earned. That’s only second to Utah, where the gap was $20,649.

“It’s really shocking how bad it is here,” Grace Yoo, the Washington State Women’s Commission executive director, told the Washington State Standard.

Her theory was that women tend to be underrepresented in the state’s highest-paying jobs. Yoo said the tech, aerospace and construction trades need more women to bring their pay more in line with men.

She explained that women are far more plentiful in jobs at the lower end of the pay scale, such as education and the care sector.

Other northwest states experience the same issue. In Idaho, women earn $14,905 less than men. In Oregon, that number is $12,245.

The gap grows larger when race and ethnicity are added to the mix. Black women typically earned $28,405 less than white men, while Latina women were paid $35,402 less.

“We’re at a point where the gender wage gap in our state has only gotten worse over the years,” Yoo explained. “What we’re doing now has to change. We’ve got to try something new.”

