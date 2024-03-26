Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Stine: Small, silly, specific, highly personal goals are needed in this life

Mar 26, 2024, 7:20 AM

Small silly specific personal goals...

Students of a sanskrit gurukul school, which teach yoga as part of its curriculum, perform yoga on the banks on the banks of the Ganges River to mark International Yoga Day, on June 21, 2023, in Varanasi, India. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla, Getty Images)

(Photo: Ritesh Shukla, Getty Images)

Jack Stine's Profile Picture

BY JACK STINE


Host of The Jack & Spike Show

I have a thought about happiness and how to earn it, but I’m going to have to go way out on a limb and circle back around for it to make sense.

I realize that what I am about to say will sound like the beginning of a very boring phone call with your mom, but bear with me.

More opinions from KIRO hosts: Boeing has finally taken a step in the right direction

About two weeks ago I switched to a “low carb diet” – I didn’t do so for weight reasons, or for health reasons. I did it because I wanted to do a specific yoga position which requires an intense amount of focus and ability, lest I pop my kneecap out of its socket and lose my ability to walk. It’s called a “lifted dancer” which sounds more pleasant than it feels. Think of a ballerina standing on her toes while trying to scratch the back of her head with her other foot. Simply put, it’s basically the best way to end up in a cast for six months.

I’ve been trying to do it for months and, after having no luck, I came across a yogi forum that said “cut out a lot of starchy carbs.” So I followed that advice in order to do a random yoga pose that no one would ever see besides me — and maybe the people who can see the inside of my apartment from the parking lot across the street.

What’s my point? Why deny myself delicious carbs for weeks? Why practice walking on my toes for hours in a desperate and obsessed manner so that I might be able to one day touch the back of my head with my foot while standing on my toes? Because human beings need goals. Small, silly, specific, highly personal goals that are only for their own enjoyment.

More from Jack Stine: Having bias is a good thing, why are we scared of it?

We talk so much about mental health and wellness, but rarely are we given outlines for how to manifest that wellness. My tip? Set a simple, silly, specific, highly personal goal and become quietly obsessed with it. I can’t tell you what the outcome will be, but I can tell you the pursuit of that goal will be more rewarding than any bowl of pasta or any sushi binge. The secret to happiness is this equation: A small goal that promotes a deep obsession.

As someone who just touched the back of his head with his toes, it is highly worth it.

Listen to Jack and Spike weekdays from noon-3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Cops Put Lego Heads on Criminals

A new ‘woke’ law demanding privacy for suspects has cops with the Murietta Police Department in California photoshopping in a creative way. From Lego Heads to Barbies to Shrek, they’ve covered the faces of suspects with something almost worse? Jack Stine hates it, and Spike O’Neill couldn’t be a bigger fan. Tune in live to […]

13 hours ago

Photo: Yale players, including guard Yassine Gharram, center, celebrate with fans after their 78-76...

Julia Dallas

Gee and Ursula: Idaho band turns ‘Van-Dogs’ as they rep. Yale for March Madness

Yale took down Auburn in a major upset during March Madness. But, they might've not been able to do it without the help of a marching band.

13 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Are We Surprised that Boeing CEO David Calhoun is Retiring?

Boeing CEO David Calhoun is retiring, effective at the end of the year, alongside commercial airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal, effective today. The Seattle Morning News show discussed and concluded that this had to happen. Boeing has to show the world they’re making changes and returning to their roots… airplanes. Listen to the Seattle’s […]

14 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Did Candace Owens Want To Get ‘Fired’ From The Daily Wire

Candace Owens has been facing accusations of antisemitism for months. This was the moment that Jack Stine thinks she crossed the line for Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire. Plus, he has a larger theory on a Machiavellian plan which is likely unfolding exactly as Owens wants. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike […]

15 hours ago

boeing negligence...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Boeing has finally taken a step in the right direction

Boeing CEO David Calhoun acknowledged that the mid-air blowout of an Alaska Airlines door panel was a watershed.

17 hours ago

car culture...

Dave Ross

Ross: Are we killing car culture? Or is car culture killing the US?

I don’t think the question is whether we're going to "kill" our car culture. The real question is can we stop our car culture from killing the U.S.?

24 hours ago

Stine: Small, silly, specific, highly personal goals are needed in this life