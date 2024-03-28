Do you remember all those wet and cool Easter egg hunts? Well, thanks to the Easter weekend weather, this year will be a welcome exception.

This weekend is going to bring plenty of welcome sunshine and warmer temperatures. The weather system off the coast that has been circulating a mix of showers and sunbreaks through Western Washington is destined to weaken and move south well away from the region Friday. There will likely be a few lingering showers Friday morning, and then the clouds are expected to clear out. Highs Friday will be in the 50s.

Expect sunshine for the weekend Easter egg hunts

Both Saturday and Sunday will have sunshine with high temperatures warming to around 60 degrees across much of Western Washington. A few of the usual warmer locations may climb into the mid-60s, great weather for those outdoor Easter egg hunts and holiday weekend events. In fact, Easter bonnets would be a good idea to shade from the sunshine.

There are a number of public Easter egg hunt events across Western Washington. The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department will hold Easter egg hunts at many of the city’s recreational centers primarily on Saturday. See their webpage at Seattle P&R Easter Egg Hunts for all the details.

At Seattle’s Magnuson Park, that Easter event will include much more than just an egg hunt. They will hold a first-ever Bubbles and Bunnies event, a bunny petting station, a bouncy house and more.

For information about many other family friendly Easter events throughout the region, visit this one-stop shopping website for parents.

Weather to expect for the first 2024 Mariners games

For those heading to T-Mobile Park to see the Seattle Mariners take on the Boston Red Sox for Opening Day Thursday night, those pesky passing showers and even the threat of a thunderstorm will still be around. The park’s roof will likely need to be closed. Also fans in attendance should bundle up as the first pitch temperature will be around 50 degrees and dipping into the mid-40s by the final out.

The rest of the Mariners’ season-opening home series this weekend will see sunshine and clear skies. Evening game temperatures though will remain cool, while the day game on Sunday will have temperatures topping out around 60 degrees. For those who will be sitting in the sun on Sunday, sunscreen would be a good idea given the angle of the sun in the sky now is the same as it will be in mid-September.

The sunny holiday weekend is also expected to extend into early next week. Monday may be the warmest day in this stretch of spring weather with highs climbing well into the 60s. Yet, all good things do come to an end. Starting Tuesday, more clouds are anticipated to roll on shore with rain returning by Wednesday looking like a good bet. High temperatures are expected to drop back down into the 50s. Until then, enjoy this early spring sunshine and all those outdoor activities.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.