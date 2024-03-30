Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Are potatoes vegetables or grains? Sen. Cantwell joins lawmakers in debate

Mar 29, 2024, 6:48 PM

Photo: Potatoes....

Potatoes could soon have more in common with rice than carrots as the U.S. Department of Agriculture looks into reclassifying the vegetable as a grain. (File photo: MyNorthwest)

(File photo: MyNorthwest)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Potatoes could soon have more in common with rice than carrots as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) looks into reclassifying the vegetable as a grain.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington joined a bipartisan group of 14 senators against the reclassification, according to a news release from Sen. Cantwell’s office on Friday.

The group is composed of: Sen. Cantwell, Susan Collins (R-ME), Michael Bennet (D-CO), James Risch (R-ID), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Angus King (I-ME), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Jeffrey Merkley (D-OR).

Senators write letter opposing reclassification of potatoes

The group wrote a letter to the USDA and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services opposing any change of potatoes to a grain during the Dietary Guidelines for Americans process.

“Since the inception of the USDA, it has classified potatoes correctly as a vegetable,” the senators wrote in the letter. “There is no debate about the physical characteristics of the potato and its horticultural scientific classification. Unlike grains, white potatoes are strong contributors of potassium, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and fiber.”

“Any change to potatoes’ current classification under the DGAs would immediately confuse consumers, retailers, restaurant operators, growers, and the entire supply chain,” they continued. “We strongly urge you to avoid reclassifying potatoes as a grain or suggest grains and potatoes are interchangeable. Given the rapid timeline that the DGAs are on, we ask that you provide us an update on this issue as soon as possible.”

The senators added more facts, writing a medium baked potato contains 15% of the daily recommended value of dietary fiber, 27% of the recommended B6 vitamin and 28% of vitamin C.

“In fact, potatoes have more potassium than bananas, a food that is commonly associated with being high in potassium,” wrote the letter.

They also added that “consumers would miss out on vital nutrients” if potatoes were reclassified.

Fun fact: Washington growers make up 20% of the country’s potato production. The industry supports jobs for 31,613 Washingtonians.

To learn more about the history of potato farming in the state, visit Washington Potatoes’ website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

