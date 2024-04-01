Woman injured in Lynnwood hit-and-run dies 11 days after crash

Carol McKinnon, a grieving mother, is mourning the loss of her daughter, who died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lynnwood.

The incident occurred on March 19, when 30-year-old Taylor Druliner was walking home from work and crossed Highway 99 just south of 148th Street.

According to authorities, the collision left Taylor with severe injuries, including a fractured pelvis, a broken leg, and a fractured skull. She also suffered brain damage.

Rushed to Harborview Medical Center, Druliner underwent brain surgery but experienced a brain bleed. She was taken off life support and passed away on Saturday morning, March 31.

McKinnon, Druliner’s mother, expressed her grief on social media, sharing that family surrounded her daughter during her final moments.

“We were able to fullfill her wishes for organ donation and Taylor Lynn will live on through the people she will save. Though it is hard to deal with the anger I feel towards the person who did this, finding solace in the fact that some good came out of this tradedy.,” McKinnon wrote on Facebook.

McKinnon’s heartache is compounded by the fact that the driver responsible for this tragedy remains at large.

Law enforcement released a photo of the suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you have details that could help solve this case, please contact Detective Daniel Comnick with the Washington State Patrol at (425)-508-0606 or via email at daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.