Woman injured in Lynnwood hit-and-run dies 11 days after crash
Apr 1, 2024, 2:01 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm
(KIRO 7)
Apr 1, 2024, 2:01 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm
(KIRO 7)
Seattle is one of the healthiest large cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.
29 minutes ago
Chase Daniel Jones is accused of driving his Audi at 112 mph, running a red light and crashing into Andrea Hudson's van on March 19.
1 hour ago
All lanes on I-5 north are blocked near Arlington after a car crash on Monday, according to WSDOT.
2 hours ago
We Heart Seattle's initial cleanup of a city park was interrupted by a grim discovery when their volunteers found decaying human remains.
4 hours ago
After years of bitter back and forth between the union representing Seattle police officers and the city, a new contract may be on the horizon, with major potential impacts for both sides. The approximately 1,200 SPD officers represented by the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild (SPOG) have been working without a contract for nearly three years […]
6 hours ago
A houseboat met a watery fate on Lake Union this past Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of 30 to 50 gallons of diesel fuel.
7 hours ago
The Museum of Pop Culture invites you to experience pop culture like never before with its new exhibition "Massive: The Power of Pop Culture."
In the heart of Kitsap County, a financial institution is making waves not just as a banking entity but as a beacon of community support.
My journey led me to Kitsap Credit Union, a not-for-profit, forward-thinking financial co-op that’s been serving its members since 1934.
Seattle Sports host Brock Huard joins other NFL punters in partnership with Compassion in a cause now known as “Punts For Purpose.”
Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.