SPD officer caught laughing at Kandula’s death mounts defense at closed-door hearing

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer Dan Auderer, who was caught on body camera laughing after a woman was hit and killed by another officer in early 2023, will plead his case to department leadership in a closed-door hearing Monday.

According to the SPD, the “loudermill hearing” is meant to give Auderer a chance to voice his side of the story before any disciplinary action is taken. It comes three months after the Seattle Office of Police Accountability – a civilian-led police watchdog agency – formally recommended discipline for Auderer, saying he violated professional standards for his comments. Office of Police Accountability’s recommendation now sits with Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

The controversy stems from 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula’s death on Jan. 23, 2023. Kandula, who was a student on the Seattle campus at Northeastern University, was walking in a crosswalk when Officer Kevin Dave hit and killed her. Dave was responding to an overdose call when hit her with his SUV, and Auderer responded to perform a routine sobriety test on Dave.

Body camera video from that night captured Auderer laughing and making offensive comments about Kandula.

“Yeah, just write a check. Just $11,000,” he is heard saying during a phone call with the president of the Seattle Police Officer Guild. “She was 26. Anyway, she had limited value.”

While Auderer currently faces no criminal charges for his remarks, SPD Police Chief Adrian Diaz previously pulled him from the field, assigning him to desk duty within the department. It’s unclear what Auderer’s current duties are.

Auderer claims his comments were taken out of context and meant to satirize the hypothetical arguments of city lawyers.

