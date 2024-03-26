Two soldiers were evacuated and sent to Madigan Army Medical Center after a helicopter crashed on the grounds of Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) Tuesday night.

The helicopter, assigned to the US Army’s 7th Infantry Division, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, crashed after an “aviation mishap,” officials told KIRO Newsradio.

JBLM CRASH: The Apache helicopter that crashed on the grounds of the base last night was performing a “routine training exercise,” according to the US Army’s 7th Infantry Division. We don’t know what caused the crash, as the 7ID is describing it only as an “aviation mishap.” pic.twitter.com/tlifEzAj4C — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) March 26, 2024

The crash happened during a training exercise, but no further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash were immediately available. The two soldiers on board were evacuated and sent to Madigan Army Medical Center.

When asked about possible injuries, Army officials declined to comment, saying only that they are being medically evaluated.

The crash is under investigation.

