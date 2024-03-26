Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Military helicopter crashes on JBLM after ‘mishap,’ two crew onboard

Mar 26, 2024, 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

military helicopter thurston county...

Military police responding to the crash site of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter in rural Thurston County Monday night. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Two soldiers were evacuated and sent to Madigan Army Medical Center after a helicopter crashed on the grounds of Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) Tuesday night.

The helicopter, assigned to the US Army’s 7th Infantry Division, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, crashed after an “aviation mishap,” officials told KIRO Newsradio.

More on Joint Base Lewis-McChord: JBLM deserter, suspect in murder case, previously convicted of sexual assault

The crash happened during a training exercise, but no further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash were immediately available. The two soldiers on board were evacuated and sent to Madigan Army Medical Center.

When asked about possible injuries, Army officials declined to comment, saying only that they are being medically evaluated.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

costco food court...

Kate Stone

No more freebies: Costco cracks down on food court access

Costco is reportedly restricting food court access in the latest move to ensure only paying members enjoy the retail giant's in-store prices and products.

14 minutes ago

Seattle bank robberies...

Lisa Brooks

SPD, FBI investigating string of Seattle bank robberies

A middle-aged white man is suspected of committing several bank robberies in the Seattle area over the past few months.

3 hours ago

boeing ceo...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle attorney on Boeing CEO: ‘His days were numbered as soon as that door plug blew out’

Responding to Boeing's changes at CEO and other leadership positions, Seattle Attorney Mark Lindquist said the company needed to go even further.

3 hours ago

tulip...

Bill Kaczaraba

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is blooming early this year

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is a vibrant spring celebration, attracting visitors with its spectacular display of tulips and daffodils. The festival for 2024 is scheduled to run from April 1 to April 30.

5 hours ago

Image: Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support ...

Associated Press

Baltimore bridge collapses after powerless cargo ship rams into support column; 6 people are missing

A major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below.

7 hours ago

Image: The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions and Po...

Steve Coogan

2 giant lottery jackpots reach new heights as close to $2B remains up for grabs

Two immense lottery jackpots worth close to $2 billion total, Mega Millions and Powerball, remain available for adult players in Washington.

13 hours ago

Military helicopter crashes on JBLM after ‘mishap,’ two crew onboard