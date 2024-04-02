Close
Fire rips through sober living house in south Everett

Apr 2, 2024, 6:41 AM

fire south everett...

Firefighters and first responders responding to an overnight house fire in south Everett. (Photo courtesy of South County Fire)

(Photo courtesy of South County Fire)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

An early-morning fire severely damaged a house in south Everett that was being used as a clean and sober living facility.

Crews arrived at the home at 6th Avenue West and 112th Street Southwest around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

More Wash. fires: Mount Vernon fire station burns down, leaves volunteers with a lot of work

“There were flames coming out of the house when they arrived,” South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hines told KIRO 7 TV at the scene. “There’s a lot of damage to the house and the first floor.”

Ten people were inside the house when the fire started. All of them were able to escape, though two were taken to the hospital. Firefighters did not give immediate details on their conditions. No one else was hurt.

The fire was extinguished before 5 a.m., though crews remained on scene to mop up hot spots. Officials stated it is not yet clear what sparked the flames.

KIRO 7 TV reported the home is operated by Advocacy Recovery Services, a nonprofit offering sober living housing options and outreach services in Snohomish County. Firefighters said the home is heavily damaged and uninhabitable. The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced by the fire.

Contributing: KIRO 7

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

