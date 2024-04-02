Fire rips through sober living house in south Everett

An early-morning fire severely damaged a house in south Everett that was being used as a clean and sober living facility.

Crews arrived at the home at 6th Avenue West and 112th Street Southwest around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“There were flames coming out of the house when they arrived,” South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hines told KIRO 7 TV at the scene. “There’s a lot of damage to the house and the first floor.”

Ten people were inside the house when the fire started. All of them were able to escape, though two were taken to the hospital. Firefighters did not give immediate details on their conditions. No one else was hurt.

An overnight house fire in south Everett displaced 10 adults. Two men were transported to the hospital. No one else was injured. No word yet on a cause. pic.twitter.com/puyVNzIUUE — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) April 2, 2024

The fire was extinguished before 5 a.m., though crews remained on scene to mop up hot spots. Officials stated it is not yet clear what sparked the flames.

KIRO 7 TV reported the home is operated by Advocacy Recovery Services, a nonprofit offering sober living housing options and outreach services in Snohomish County. Firefighters said the home is heavily damaged and uninhabitable. The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced by the fire.

Contributing: KIRO 7

