Video: SPD releases footage of Seattle City Council protest, 6 arrested

Apr 2, 2024, 8:00 AM

BY FRANK SUMRALL


The Seattle Police Department (SPD) released new footage of officers arresting protesters during a city council meeting late February.

A group of protestors arrived at the council meeting to call on the city to do more to help provide asylum seekers with housing in Tukwila. Demonstrators filled the room to speak during the public comment period, but once loud outbursts and chants ensued, they were asked to leave immediately by security. The outbursts began once Council President Sara Nelson cut off public comment after 20 minutes.

Previous coverage of the incident: Seattle City Atty. considers charges against Council demonstrators

Now, SPD was able to release video footage of the incident.

“After being warned and refusing to stop, three men and three women were arrested for criminal trespass,” SPD stated in a release alongside the video. “Many others in the chambers left without any issues.”

Eventually, six people were arrested and subsequently charged with trespassing. One person faces additional obstruction charges.

“We had a disturbance in chambers and the only way to go on with the business of the people was to finally have people removed by (Seattle Police Department),” Nelson said.

Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore agreed, saying the physical safety of the council was threatened by the demonstrators.

More on Wash. crime: Mother appears in court as documents state Everett boy, 4, was stabbed repeatedly

“It is more than loud. It is a physical threat to the safety of each of us on this council and it is a threat to the operation of our city and our institution,” Moore said during the meeting, according to KIRO 7. “I want the record to be clear, I felt threatened.”

The six people — Aidan Carroll, Bennett Haselton, Lauren Kay, Iris Bordman, Jonathan Duyker and Rosario Lopez Hernandez — have an arraignment scheduled for April 4. There were no injuries and there was no use of force by Seattle police officers.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

