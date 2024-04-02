Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Evening work to snarl traffic on I-5, I-405 this week

Apr 2, 2024, 4:55 PM

Photo: SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue....

SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Drivers beware. An abundance of evening work will snarl traffic on Interstate 5 (I-5) and Interstate 405 (I-405) this week.

Bellevue work ahead

For the next two weeks, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will repair sections of guardrail and replace guardrail protective end caps, or crash cushions at the I-405/State Route (SR) 520 interchange in Bellevue.

This is part of the Northwest Region Breakaway Terminal Cable Replacement project, across King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. The project aims to repair and update damaged guardrails and end caps to withstand today’s heavier electric vehicles.

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., drivers will see nightly closures at the I-405 north exit ramp to SR 520 west. A detour will send drivers SR 520 east to the 148th Avenue Northeast exit, from there drivers can access SR 520 west.

Work is scheduled on weekdays only, wrapping up Friday, April 12.

More from Nate Connors: Plan ahead as Revive I-5 could make it tough getting to Mariners games

Mount Lake Terrace to see extra traffic

Both directions of I-5 will have evening lane reductions, along with ramp closures between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest, through Friday, April 5.

Sound Transit continues working on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension, which will connect parts of Snohomish County to the existing 1-Line, which goes as far south as Angle Lake near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

I-5 north sees lane, ramp closures

Several lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. The off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest also will close.

The SR 104 west on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. The off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. The 46th Avenue West HOV on and off-ramps will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, April 4, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 5.

I-5 south drivers expect lane, ramp closures

Several lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp also will close. The off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. nightly.

Sullivan: A course in roundabouts; They are not that hard

The three right lanes between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, April 3, through Friday morning. The 44th Avenue West on-ramp will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, April 3, through Friday morning.

The off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, April 3, through Friday morning. The 46th Avenue West HOV on and off-ramps will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, April 4, to 5 a.m. Friday.

Drivers should plan for delays and consider alternate routes during those hours.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

Evening work to snarl traffic on I-5, I-405 this week