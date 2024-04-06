Close
Power outage impacts about 9,500 Seattle City Light customers

Apr 5, 2024, 7:39 PM | Updated: 8:50 pm

A map of Seattle City Light power outages as of 7:30 p.m. is seen on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Image courtesy of the Seattle City Light outage map)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Crews with Seattle City Light worked to restore power to portions of Seattle Friday night after an evening outage. As of 8:35 p.m. Friday, about 160 customers were affected by outages.

But as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, about 9,500 customers were impacted, mostly in several South Seattle neighborhoods, the Seattle City Light outage page reported. The utility also confirmed the outages in a post on its X, formerly known as Twitter, page.

In another X post sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., Seattle City Light wrote crews restored power to those affected in the Beacon Hill, Columbia City and Mt Baker neighborhoods. The utility explained that wires had come down in the area of Hanford Street and the area is secure.

Other notable recent area power outages, including Seattle City Light

The territory of Peninsula Light Company experienced a system-wide power outage affecting an area that included Gig Harbor last month.

The number of customers affected appeared to have peaked at about 25,000 people. It extended from Gig Harbor north to Purdy and southeast to Lakebay and Longbranch.

Peninsula Light also revealed a “car accident involving a transmission pole” caused those outages.

Seattle City Light dealt with another significant power outage in late February as about 5,700 customers were affected, mostly in South Seattle, east of Interstate 5 (I-5) and near Lake Washington. That same day, about 7,000 Snohomish County residents lost power at some point during the day.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

