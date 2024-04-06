Crews with Seattle City Light worked to restore power to portions of Seattle Friday night after an evening outage. As of 8:35 p.m. Friday, about 160 customers were affected by outages.

But as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, about 9,500 customers were impacted, mostly in several South Seattle neighborhoods, the Seattle City Light outage page reported. The utility also confirmed the outages in a post on its X, formerly known as Twitter, page.

In another X post sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., Seattle City Light wrote crews restored power to those affected in the Beacon Hill, Columbia City and Mt Baker neighborhoods. The utility explained that wires had come down in the area of Hanford Street and the area is secure.

Crews have restored power to over 9,000 customers affected by the outage in Beacon Hill, Columbia City, and Mt Baker. Wires had come down in the vicinity of Hanford Street. The area is secure. Thank you for your patience as we continue to restore power. https://t.co/mtkKy5VCFq — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) April 6, 2024

Other notable recent area power outages, including Seattle City Light

The territory of Peninsula Light Company experienced a system-wide power outage affecting an area that included Gig Harbor last month.

The number of customers affected appeared to have peaked at about 25,000 people. It extended from Gig Harbor north to Purdy and southeast to Lakebay and Longbranch.

Peninsula Light also revealed a “car accident involving a transmission pole” caused those outages.

Seattle City Light dealt with another significant power outage in late February as about 5,700 customers were affected, mostly in South Seattle, east of Interstate 5 (I-5) and near Lake Washington. That same day, about 7,000 Snohomish County residents lost power at some point during the day.

