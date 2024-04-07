WSP trooper involved in Mason County crash that killed 2

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was involved in a crash that killed two people in Mason County, according to a news release from WSP.

WSP said the crash happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 101, six miles south of Shelton.

Other news: 2-year-old in Federal Way dies from gunshot injuries

The trooper was not seriously injured but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, reported WSP.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency. WSP said the road will likely be closed into the evening hours.

Motorists are recommended to find alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.