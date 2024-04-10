Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Fight outside Lakewood bar ends in shots fired, woman shot

Apr 10, 2024, 1:30 PM

lakewood shots fired...

Oaktree Food & Drink in Lakewood, where the shooting occurred. (Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

BY KATE STONE


A physical fight between a group of women outside a Lakewood bar and restaurant early Wednesday morning led to shots being fired, injuring one.

Around 2 a.m., officers arrived at Oaktree Food & Drink at 8011 Steilacoom Blvd SW for reports of a shooting.

More on crime in Washington: After shooting of 2-year-old, Federal Way mayor vows to make city safer

“At some point during that fight, there were shots fired, from what appears to be a couple of different people,” Sergeant Charles Porche said with Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

A woman was hit in the legs. According to detectives, she ran from the scene to a nearby neighborhood for help. Officers located her there and she was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the gunfire.

“There’s a group that apparently had gone there for a birthday celebration, and then ran into some others,” Porche told KIRO Newsradio.

More from Kate Stone: Students return to Meadowdale Elementary School months after flood damage

One man was detained at the scene and brought back to the Lakewood Police Station for questioning. Police said the man fired shots during the incident, but they do not believe he was responsible for hurting the victim. They are still searching for the second suspected shooter, but claimed the shooting was not random and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fight outside Lakewood bar ends in shots fired, woman shot